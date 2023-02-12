Who's Playing
Wofford @ UNCG
Current Records: Wofford 13-13; UNCG 17-9
What to Know
The Wofford Terriers and the UNCG Spartans are set to square off in a Southern matchup at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at Greensboro Coliseum. UNCG should still be feeling good after a big win, while the Terriers will be looking to get back in the win column.
It was close but no cigar for Wofford as they fell 95-91 to the Western Carolina Catamounts this past Wednesday.
Meanwhile, everything went UNCG's way against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers last Tuesday as they made off with a 91-65 victory.
Wofford is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
Wofford is now 13-13 while the Spartans sit at 17-9. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Terriers have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.60% from the floor on average, which is the 48th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. UNCG's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 20th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spartans are a big 10-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UNCG have won ten out of their last 18 games against Wofford.
- Dec 31, 2022 - UNCG 73 vs. Wofford 64
- Jan 29, 2022 - Wofford 85 vs. UNCG 66
- Jan 10, 2022 - UNCG 58 vs. Wofford 54
- Jan 09, 2021 - Wofford 48 vs. UNCG 45
- Jan 06, 2021 - UNCG 84 vs. Wofford 75
- Feb 19, 2020 - UNCG 83 vs. Wofford 79
- Jan 04, 2020 - Wofford 98 vs. UNCG 92
- Mar 11, 2019 - Wofford 70 vs. UNCG 58
- Feb 16, 2019 - Wofford 80 vs. UNCG 50
- Jan 10, 2019 - Wofford 72 vs. UNCG 43
- Mar 04, 2018 - UNCG 56 vs. Wofford 55
- Feb 20, 2018 - UNCG 76 vs. Wofford 66
- Dec 30, 2017 - UNCG 71 vs. Wofford 67
- Mar 05, 2017 - UNCG 77 vs. Wofford 73
- Feb 15, 2017 - UNCG 74 vs. Wofford 55
- Jan 25, 2017 - Wofford 93 vs. UNCG 74
- Feb 15, 2016 - UNCG 65 vs. Wofford 61
- Jan 02, 2016 - Wofford 87 vs. UNCG 76