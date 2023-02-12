Who's Playing

Wofford @ UNCG

Current Records: Wofford 13-13; UNCG 17-9

What to Know

The Wofford Terriers and the UNCG Spartans are set to square off in a Southern matchup at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at Greensboro Coliseum. UNCG should still be feeling good after a big win, while the Terriers will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was close but no cigar for Wofford as they fell 95-91 to the Western Carolina Catamounts this past Wednesday.

Meanwhile, everything went UNCG's way against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers last Tuesday as they made off with a 91-65 victory.

Wofford is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Wofford is now 13-13 while the Spartans sit at 17-9. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Terriers have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.60% from the floor on average, which is the 48th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. UNCG's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 20th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a big 10-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UNCG have won ten out of their last 18 games against Wofford.