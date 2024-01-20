Who's Playing
Charleston Cougars @ UNCW Seahawks
Current Records: Charleston 13-5, UNCW 12-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
UNCW and Charleston are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. UNCW has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.
On Thursday, the Seahawks were able to grind out a solid win over the Phoenix, taking the game 82-70.
Trazarien White was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 rebounds. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. KJ Jenkins was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.
Meanwhile, after a string of nine wins, Charleston's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They fell to the Tigers 82-78. Charleston didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
The losing side was boosted by Kobe Rodgers, who scored 24 points. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him.
The Seahawks' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-5. As for the Cougars, their loss ended a 12-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 13-5.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UNCW hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.5 points per game. However, it's not like Charleston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
UNCW came up short against Charleston in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 63-58. Will UNCW have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
UNCW and Charleston both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 07, 2023 - Charleston 63 vs. UNCW 58
- Feb 08, 2023 - Charleston 93 vs. UNCW 61
- Jan 11, 2023 - Charleston 71 vs. UNCW 69
- Mar 07, 2022 - UNCW 60 vs. Charleston 57
- Feb 12, 2022 - UNCW 85 vs. Charleston 79
- Jan 17, 2022 - UNCW 86 vs. Charleston 78
- Feb 22, 2020 - UNCW 68 vs. Charleston 55
- Jan 25, 2020 - UNCW 72 vs. Charleston 70
- Mar 02, 2019 - Charleston 70 vs. UNCW 61
- Dec 29, 2018 - Charleston 73 vs. UNCW 66