Current Records: Charleston 13-5, UNCW 12-5

What to Know

UNCW and Charleston are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. UNCW has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

On Thursday, the Seahawks were able to grind out a solid win over the Phoenix, taking the game 82-70.

Trazarien White was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 rebounds. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. KJ Jenkins was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

Meanwhile, after a string of nine wins, Charleston's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They fell to the Tigers 82-78. Charleston didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Kobe Rodgers, who scored 24 points. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him.

The Seahawks' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-5. As for the Cougars, their loss ended a 12-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 13-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UNCW hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.5 points per game. However, it's not like Charleston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UNCW came up short against Charleston in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 63-58. Will UNCW have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UNCW and Charleston both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.