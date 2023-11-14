Who's Playing

Columbia Int. Rams @ UNCW Seahawks

Current Records: Columbia Int. 0-1, UNCW 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

The Columbia Int. Rams will head out on the road to face off against the UNCW Seahawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. Columbia Int. might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 21 turnovers on Thursday.

Columbia Int. had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against the Blue Hose, falling 100-58. Columbia Int. found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 18.5% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks strolled past the Bulldogs with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 83-66. The win made it back-to-back wins for UNCW.

The Blue Hose's win bumped their season record to 2-0 while the Rams' defeat dropped theirs to 0-1.