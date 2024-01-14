Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UNCW and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but UNCW is up 38-36 over Delaware.

UNCW came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ UNCW Seahawks

Current Records: Delaware 10-6, UNCW 10-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and the UNCW Seahawks are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 14th at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Thursday, the Fightin' Blue Hens were able to grind out a solid win over the Fighting Camels, taking the game 68-62. Delaware was down 14-0 with 17:09 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy six-point victory.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Delaware to victory, but perhaps none more so than Cavan Reilly, who scored 15 points along with four steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Gerald Drumgoole Jr., who scored 20 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, UNCW's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They came out on top against the Hawks by a score of 69-56.

Among those leading the charge was Shykeim Phillips, who scored 16 points. Khamari McGriff was another key contributor, scoring nine points along with nine rebounds.

The Fightin' Blue Hens' win bumped their record up to 10-6. As for the Seahawks, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-5.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Sunday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Delaware hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like UNCW struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Delaware is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

UNCW is a 5-point favorite against Delaware, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Delaware has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UNCW.