Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ UNCW Seahawks

Current Records: Drexel 15-8, UNCW 16-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the UNCW Seahawks and the Drexel Dragons are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 8th at Trask Coliseum. UNCW will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

UNCW posted their closest win since November 20, 2023 on Saturday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 77-74 win over the Fighting Camels. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, as UNCW did.

UNCW can attribute much of their success to Donovan Newby, who scored 22 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Drexel last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 67-62 to the Hawks.

Drexel's loss came about despite a quality game from Garfield Turner, who scored eight points along with eight rebounds and two steals. Turner continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Seahawks have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 16-6 record this season. As for the Dragons, their loss dropped their record down to 15-8.

UNCW ended up a good deal behind the Dragons when the teams last played back in January, losing 78-63. Will UNCW have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UNCW has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Drexel.