Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UNCW and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 42-36 lead against Elon.

UNCW entered the match having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Elon step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ UNCW Seahawks

Current Records: Elon 11-15, UNCW 19-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Elon has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They and the UNCW Seahawks will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Trask Coliseum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Elon has not done well against the Fightin' Blue Hens recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Phoenix came out on top against the Fightin' Blue Hens by a score of 73-67. The win was just what Elon needed coming off of a 80-55 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, UNCW waltzed into their match on Thursday with four straight wins but they left with five. Everything went their way against the Aggies as the Seahawks made off with a 73-54 win. The score was close at the half, but UNCW pulled away in the second half with 39 points.

The Phoenix's victory ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 11-15. As for the Seahawks, they pushed their record up to 19-6 with that victory, which was their ninth straight at home.

Elon came up short against the Seahawks in their previous meeting back in January, falling 82-70. Can Elon avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UNCW is a big 16.5-point favorite against Elon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

UNCW has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Elon.