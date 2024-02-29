Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ UNCW Seahawks

Current Records: Hofstra 18-11, UNCW 20-8

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, UNCW is heading back home. They and the Hofstra Pride will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Trask Coliseum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

UNCW fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Fighting Camels on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 105-100 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Fighting Camels. UNCW didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the loss, UNCW got a solid performance out of Trazarien White, who almost dropped a double-double on 38 points and nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points White has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Shykeim Phillips, who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, Hofstra entered their tilt with the Phoenix with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Pride put the hurt on the Phoenix with a sharp 87-64 win on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 17 more assists than your opponent, as Hofstra did.

Hofstra's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Darlinstone Dubar led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Tyler Thomas, who scored 25 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

The Seahawks' defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 20-8. As for the Pride, they pushed their record up to 18-11 with that victory, which was their eighth straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UNCW haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 8.5 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like Hofstra struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, UNCW is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-4 against the spread).

Odds

UNCW is a 4.5-point favorite against Hofstra, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Hofstra has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UNCW.