Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ UNCW Seahawks

Current Records: Northeastern 10-7, UNCW 12-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, UNCW is heading back home. They and the Northeastern Huskies will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Trask Coliseum. The Seahawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.4 points per game this season.

UNCW is headed into the contest having just suffered their closest defeat since January 6, 2024 on Saturday. They fell just short of Hofstra by a score of 66-63.

Donovan Newby put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 8 for 14 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points plus five assists and five rebounds. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in threes.

Even though they lost, UNCW was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. This was only their first loss (out of four games) when they've passed the ball that well.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Northeastern beat Stony Brook 70-66 on Saturday.

Northeastern's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Masai Troutman, who scored 22 points. LA Pratt was another key player, earning 17 points plus seven rebounds and three steals.

UNCW's loss dropped their record down to 12-5. As for Northeastern, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-7.

Looking ahead, UNCW is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played Northeastern.

UNCW took their victory against Northeastern in their previous matchup back in January of 2024 by a conclusive 77-54. Will UNCW repeat their success, or does Northeastern have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UNCW is a solid 6-point favorite against Northeastern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UNCW and Northeastern both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.