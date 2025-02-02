Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UNCW and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Stony Brook 42-31.

UNCW entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Stony Brook step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ UNCW Seahawks

Current Records: Stony Brook 5-16, UNCW 16-5

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for UNCW. They and the Stony Brook Seawolves will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Trask Coliseum. The timing is sure in the Seahawks' favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while the Seawolves have been banged up by five consecutive losses on the road.

If UNCW beats Stony Brook with 83 points on Saturday, it's going to be the team's new lucky number: they've won their past two matches with that exact score. UNCW was the clear victor by an 83-59 margin over North Carolina A&T on Thursday.

UNCW's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Sean Moore, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Moore a new career-high in offensive rebounds (seven). Bo Montgomery was another key player, going 7 for 10 en route to 15 points plus two steals.

UNCW was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as North Carolina A&T only posted 14.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook came up short against Charleston on Thursday and fell 81-74. The Seawolves got off to an early lead (up 16 with 13:44 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from CJ Luster II, who went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points. Another player making a difference was Andre Snoddy, who scored 13 points plus eight rebounds and four blocks.

UNCW is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-5 record this season. As for Stony Brook, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-16.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: UNCW has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Stony Brook, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2. Given UNCW's sizable advantage in that area, Stony Brook will need to find a way to close that gap.

UNCW came up short against Stony Brook in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, falling 86-78. Will UNCW have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UNCW is a big 17.5-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UNCW has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Stony Brook.