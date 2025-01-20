Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ UNCW Seahawks

Current Records: William & Mary 11-7, UNCW 13-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the UNCW Seahawks and the William & Mary Tribe are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Trask Coliseum. The Seahawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.4 points per game this season.

UNCW took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Thursday. They came out on top against Northeastern by a score of 80-72.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UNCW to victory, but perhaps none more so than Harlan Obioha, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Obioha a new career-high in assists (three). Noah Ross was another key player, going 5 for 7 en route to 14 points.

UNCW was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in four consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, William & Mary waltzed into their game on Thursday with five straight wins... but they left with six. They skirted past the Pirates 67-64. That's two games straight that the Tribe have won by exactly three points.

Among those leading the charge was Matteus Case, who made all 6 shots he took racking up 18 points. He had some trouble finding his footing against North Carolina A&T on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Caleb Dorsey, who scored ten points in addition to five rebounds.

UNCW is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 13 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season. As for William & Mary, their win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 11-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UNCW hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.4 points per game. However, it's not like William & Mary struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UNCW strolled past William & Mary in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a score of 81-65. Will UNCW repeat their success, or does William & Mary have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UNCW has won 6 out of their last 10 games against William & Mary.