Less than a month ago, I ranked Kelvin Sampson's Houston Cougars No. 7 heading into this season. I was higher on Houston than, I think, most others.

The decision seemed sound at the time, too. The Cougars lost four starters from their fifth consecutive 30-plus-win team, led by Kingston Flemings, the No. 8 pick in the draft and the latest All-American guard to tour through Sampson's program. Chris Cenac and Emanuel Sharp were also drafted this past June and veteran point guard Milos Uzan left as well.

Houston's always really good, but after an amazing run of six consecutive top-five finishes in the computer metrics, maybe it would take a small step back?

I was stupid to think so. And you probably assumed as much as well, so take a seat and join me.

As we ready to wrap the third week of the season, the only team with multiple wins over top-15 teams is Houston.

So, no, this is not the seventh-best team in college basketball. Three weeks in, Houston is No. 1.

That's because, deep into Thursday night-Friday morning, Sampson's team won the Players Eight 8 championship by defeating Big 12 brethren Kansas, 92-83, to improve to 6-0. They did so 30-plus hours after beating No. 1 Florida 86-76, becoming the first team in at least 24 years to beat a ranked opponent despite allowing at least 15 made 3-pointers on a 50% or better success rate.

Houston's also just the fifth team ever to beat a No. 1 and another ranked squad in back-to-back days. Not just wins, but two in less than 36 hours over national title contenders by a combined 21 points. The eighth-ranked Cougars will soar to the top of the refreshed AP poll on Monday, almost certainly moving to No. 1 but guaranteed no worse than No. 2. If Houston is No. 1 when the poll recalibrates, it will match West Virginia in 1957 for the largest week-over-week jump to No. 1 in history.

But you know what? None of us deserve to be surprised. Not even with a team that took on more significant roster change than Sampson had faced in six-plus years. Winning isn't just what Houston does; it's become the non-negotiable mandate.

The Cougars have won more games at a higher clip than anyone else in college basketball this decade. The Cougars' 196-31 record since 2020-21 is the best in the sport. At this time of year, specifically, Houston is 58-9 in the last 10 Novembers under Sampson. That comes out to a winning percentage of .866, the best in college hoops over that span as well.

Interestingly, three of those nine losses came in the past two years at the Players Era Tournament. Only fitting that Sampson's team conquered another achievement with its 3-0 sweep in Vegas, punctuated by a punishing win against No. 11 Kansas late in the Sin City evening.

Built different

It's awe-inspiring to see Houston arrive on schedule yet again, with a new cast of cutthroat characters and all.

But I'm not writing a column to tell you that Houston looks great again.

I'm writing a column to tell you this Houston team has a chance to be the most dangerous one Sampson's ever had. Maybe this team can be the one that finally wins the program its first national championship.

The offense is why.

Though we're still in Stage 1 of this season, it's conspicuous how good Houston is at scoring. The Cougars are averaging 89.2 points — by far the most under Sampson. In fact, UH hasn't averaged at least 80 in a season since 1990-91. This team is going to do it. This is a new-look Houston steeped in its typical rugged ways.

LSU transfer Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 20.0 points, shooting 50% from 3-point range and looks like a potential First Team All-American. His backcourt mate Mercy Miller, who had a team- and career-high 21 points (with four triples) in the win against Kansas, is ready for his breakout campaign; he looked sweet out in Vegas. Kent State transfer forward Delrecco Gillespie poured in 19 vs. KU and was another ideal portal pickup.

The efficiency is so good because the Coogs are making 82.6% of their foul shots, comfortably in the top 10 in free-throw accuracy through the first 20 days of the season. And yet, Houston's outside the top 100 in 2- and 3-point percentage. Those numbers are practically guaranteed to improve. UH's offensive-rebounding prowess remains ferocious, the 42.3% second-chance opportunities a very good sign for what's to come.

Consider this: Houston has gone six straight games with at least 85 points for the first time ever under Sampson. Those are some Happy-learned-how-to-putt vibes.

So Houston could have a top-five offense ... and currently has the top-ranked per-possession defense in America.

As long as Kelvin Sampson is patrolling the sidelines, none of us should ever underestimate or undersell Houston's ceiling. This is the best program without a national championship — and maybe that qualifier won't be needed by next April.