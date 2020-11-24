All votes are in, all precincts have reported.

I've seen enough.

It's time to look at one more map of this country, but the most colorful, competitive and uplifting one. The 2020-21 edition of the United States of College Basketball is back. Each state (with the exception of Alaska, which does not have a Division I program) is represented by logo with the best projected team in each state. There were some extremely close races this year -- and then there were the blowouts.

College basketball's season starts Wednesday. This is the final look, one last canvass across the country before the games get going and results can overtake estimations, predictions and far-flung forecasts.

Alabama

Top team in state: Alabama Crimson Tide

The rest:

2. Auburn

3. UAB

4. Jacksonville State

5. South Alabama

6. North Alabama

7. Troy

8. Samford

9. Alabama State

10. Alabama A&M

State of the state: The Crimson Tide clearly set up to be the best team in their state this season, as Nate Oats has a veteran squad, while Bruce Pearl's Auburn Tigers are ripe with inexperience and will struggle to finish in the top eight of the SEC -- and this was before we took into account Auburn self-imposing a 2021 postseason ban. There isn't a surefire NCAA Tournament team elsewhere in-state; only UAB cracked the top 210 of my 1-357 rankings.

Arizona

Top team in state: Arizona State Sun Devils

The rest:

2. Arizona

3. Grand Canyon

4. Northern Arizona

State of the state: In the past 31 preseason Pac-12/10 polls, Arizona State has been picked last more times (four) as it's been picked in the top three (three). But this is a special season for the Sun Devils, who have preseason Pac-12 Player of the Year Remy Martin and seem a near-lock to be better than Arizona, which is a once-every-20-years kind of situation. Sean Miller has his biggest challenge since taking over at U of A more than 10 years ago, while in Phoenix, Bryce Drew looks to keep Grand Canyon on the uptick.

Arkansas

Top team in state: Arkansas Razorbacks

The rest:

2. Little Rock

3. Arkansas State

4. Central Arkansas

5. Arkansas Pine Bluff

State of the state: The Razorbacks have one of the least experienced teams in college basketball this season, but they're still rightfully atop their state's rankings. Eric Musselman has thrived with hodgepodge rosters before, but this is a different kind of challenge. Elsewhere, Little Rock is going to race against Georgia State to be the best team in the Sun Belt -- and be a notch above conference foe Arkansas State.

Stanford is in reach of UCLA in the state of California. Getty Images

California

Top team in state: UCLA Bruins

The rest:

2. Stanford

3. San Diego State

4. USC

5. Saint Mary's

6. San Francisco

7. Pepperdine

8. UC Irvine

9. California

10. UC Santa Barbara

11. Fresno State

12. Pacific

13. San Diego

14. Santa Clara

15. Sacramento State

16. UC Riverside

17. Cal Baptist

18. UC Davis

19. Loyola Maryland

20. Cal State Bakersfield

21. San Jose State

22. Long Beach State

23. CSUN

34. Cal State Fullerton

25. Cal Poly

26. UC San Diego

State of the state: No state has more D-I programs than California's 26, and the interesting part about that is there is a different team almost every year when we do this map. The best program in state history, and in the history of men's college basketball west of the Mississippi, is on top here. Mick Cronin's Bruins are outpacing a chic Stanford squad and a San Diego State club that was a two-loss team last season but just lost Malachi Flynn to the first round of the NBA Draft. The top seven teams below will all be worth watching; Pepperdine has one of the 80-or-so best players in college hoops in Colbey Ross.

Colorado

Top team in state: Colorado Buffaloes

The rest:

2. Colorado State

3. Northern Colorado

4. Air Force

5. Denver

State of the state: The Buffaloes are set up for their best season of Tad Boyle's tenure, and that's an accomplishment in itself considering Tyler Bey left Boyle to play in the NBA. McKinley Wright IV is back and will be one of the best point guards in America. Colorado State is a sneaky spoiler in the Mountain West, but no one else in the state figures to be all that competitive in their leagues this season.

Connecticut

Top team in state: UConn Huskies

The rest:

2. Yale

3. Fairfield

4. Quinnipiac

5. Hartford

6. Sacred Heart

7. Central Connecticut State

State of the state: We are ranking Yale -- and all Ivy League teams -- even though the Ivy League will not be playing sports this winter. The Bulldogs were rated 98th overall in m 1-357 -- 55 spots behind resurgent UConn. I find it hard to believe Dan Hurley would be afraid of almost any opponent on his schedule this season, not with James Bouknight, R.J. Cole and a roster loaded up with wings and quality defenders. After a few bumpy seasons, UConn is once again far and clear the best team in the Nutmeg State.

Delaware

Top team in state: Delaware Blue Hens

The rest:

2. Delaware State

State of the state: The Hornets of Delaware State project as one of the five worst teams in college hoops, while UDel is probably a middle-of-the-pack CAA team in 2020-21. This is Martin Ingelsby's fifth season with the Blue Hens, but after four years of consecutively rising win totals, a bump down is inevitable.

District of Columbia

Top team in district: Georgetown Hoyas

The rest:

2. George Washington

3. American

4. Howard

State of the district: It's going to be a lonely season in our nation's capital, as Georgetown figures to be the worst team in the Big East. Patrick Ewing and his staff will need major wins in recruiting in the coming 4-8 months to reverse the Hoyas' course. Though it's ranked last, Howard is the must-see team on this list. The Bison will boast Makur Maker, a five-star prospect in the Class of 2020 who is the highest-ranked player to play at an HBCU in history.

Florida

Top team in state: Florida Gators

The rest:

2. Florida State

3. Miami

4. UCF

5. USF

6. FIU

7. Florida Atlantic

8. North Florida

9. Stetson

10. Florida Gulf Coast

11. Jacksonville

12. Florida A&M

13. Bethune-Cookman

State of the state: It would have been nice to see the Gators get a chance to make a statement this week against Virginia at Mohegan Sun, but unfortunately COVID-19 positives in the program will preclude that game from happening. Mike White's under decent pressure to live up to this prediction of UF being the best team in the state and therefore one of the 25 best teams in college basketball. The margin is thin between UF and Florida State, which will again have pro talent and again be one of the four best teams in the ACC. The Hurricanes rate No. 3 in the Sunshine State and figure to be flirting with the bubble in a top-heavy ACC.

Georgia

Top team in state: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The rest:

2. Georgia State

3. Georgia

4. Mercer

5. Georgia Southern

6. Kennesaw State

State of the state: It's somewhat surprising to see that Georgia "only" has six Division I teams. Here's what is inspiring: I think all six teams on the list will be markedly improved a season from now. For 2020-21, Georgia Tech is in position to rule the state thanks to a great backcourt attack. Georgia State is positioned to control the Sun Belt, while Georgia will look to jell and move on without Anthony Edwards and Rayshaun Hammonds.

Hawaii

Top team in state: Hawaii Rainbow Warriors



State of the state: Hawaii coach Eran Ganot told me Sunday he was still trying to schedule nonconference games, but the reality is Hawaii will be reduced to league-only in the Big West. Conference play begins Dec. 27. It might be best for the Big West ultimately goes to a pod-like system for conference games by late January.

Idaho



Top team in state: Boise State Broncos

The rest:

2. Idaho State

3. Idaho

State of the state: I had two Mountain West coaches tell me in the past two weeks that Boise State has the most talent of any team in that league, so keep an eye out for Leon Rice's team as it chases its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015. The other two Idaho schools -- Idaho and Idaho State were a combined 16-46 last season in their first seasons under Zac Claus and Ryan Looney.

Illinois

Top team in state: Illinois Fighting Illini

The rest:

2. Loyola Chicago

3. Northwestern

4. DePaul

5. Bradley

6. Illinois State

7. Southern Illinois

8. Northern Illinois

9. Eastern Illinois

10. UIC

11. Western Illinois

12. SIU Edwardsville

13. Chicago State

State of the state: In the past half-decade this state has seen Illinois State and Loyola Chicago plastered across the outline of state borders. But now not only have things returned to what they should be, Illinois is set up for its best season in a decade and a half. Loyola Chicago is the only other somewhat safe bet to be in the NCAA Tournament. The Illini will carry Illinois college hoops this season.

Indiana

Top team in state: Indiana Hoosiers

The rest:

2. Purdue

3. Butler

4. Notre Dame

5. Indiana State

6. Ball State

7. Valparaiso

8. Purdue Fort Wayne

9. Evansville

10. IUPUI

State of the state: If you're scrolling this list in alphabetical/presented order, then I'd say this is the most competitive state race yet between the top two teams. (California's more interesting in the top four.) Indiana deserves the nod, but Purdue could prove to be not so far behind. Talent-wise, it's indisputable that Indiana is the best in the state this season. Weirdly, there's a pretty big gap between Butler and No. 3 and Notre Dame at No. 4.

Iowa

Top team in state: Iowa Hawkeyes

The rest:

2. Northern Iowa

3. Iowa State

4. Drake

State of the state: The Hawkeyes are so far clear of Iowa State, the teams' annual game might wind up being light on suspense due to Iowa hosting the game. But though the Hawkeyes own this state for this season, Northern Iowa should be the top team in the Missouri Valley and might be good enough to command a single-digit seed if they can play spoiler in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic later this week in South Dakota.

Kansas and Kansas State have a spirited in-state rivalry. Getty Images

Kansas

Top team in state: Kansas Jayhawks

The rest:

2. Kansas State

3. Wichita State

State of the state: Same ol' story out in Kansas. The Jayhawks -- who are not the favorite to win the Big 12 -- are comfortably ahead this season. Kansas State projects as the worst team in the Big 12, while Wichita State is going to try and assemble a respectable season after the resignation of Gregg Marshall, which wound up being one of the biggest headlines of the longest offseason in more than 40 years.

Kentucky

Top team in state: Kentucky Wildcats

The rest:

2. Louisville

3. Western Kentucky

4. Murray State

5. Northern Kentucky

6. Eastern Kentucky

7. Bellarmine

8. Morehead State

State of the state: Kentucky shapes up as the best team in the commonwealth for the ninth time in the past 12 years -- though Louisville was certainly better than the Wildcats last season. It's got a chance to be close again in 2020-21, but with U of L reshaping its starting five, it's fair to give Kentucky's star-studded recruiting class (plus Olivier Sarr being eligible) the nod. Western Kentucky and Murray State are streets behind the top two, though both are capable of winning their league titles.

Louisiana

Top team in state: LSU Tigers

The rest:

2. Louisiana Tech

3. Louisiana

4. Tulane

5. Northwestern State

6. Southern

7. Nicholls State

8. Louisiana Monroe

9. McNeese State

10. New Orleans

11. Grambling

12. Southeastern Louisiana

State of the state: It's nearly impossible for any Louisiana school to usurp the Tigers in these state rankings each year, but if the NCAA is going to come heavy with a punishment in the next year, then perhaps an opening will be there in 2021 or 2022. For now, the Tigers have a top-20 team and that's nearly 100 spots ahead of second-place Louisiana Tech in my 1-357 rankings. Eric Konkol's La. Tech team is going to be a factor in C-USA, and Southern is the top team in the SWAC.

Maine

Top team in state: Maine Black Bears

State of the state: Maine wins Maine every year; there's no team to compete with. It's still a low-rung America East team, but at least its coach is solid with a guitar. Richard Barron wrote a song about opening the Black Bears' season this week against Virginia.

Maryland

Top team in state: Maryland Terrapins

The rest:

2. Towson

3. Loyola-Marymount

4. Mount St. Mary's

5. UMBC

6. Navy

7. Coppin State

8. Morgan State

9. UMES

State of the state: The 2019-20 season was to be Maryland's time to reclaim its national relevance. That largely did happen, but thanks to COVID-19 cancelling the NCAA Tournament the Terps failed to get a chance to live up to their high standing (Maryland finished 11th in KenPom last season). Don't sleep on Maryland this season -- it could still wind up as a top-five team in the Big Ten. Second-place Towson is a title contender in the CAA and will get a shot at a good first impression this week at Mohegan Sun.

Massachusetts

Top team in state: Boston College Golden Eagles

The rest:

2. Harvard

3. UMass

4. Northeastern

5. Boston University

6. Merrimack

7. UMass Lowell

8. Holy Cross

State of the state: Not a proud thing for UMass that no team has set itself up to be a reasonable pick to make the field of 68. Boston College ranks tops in the Pilgrim State, though Jim Christian may need a huge year to retain his gig. Harvard is a slight favorite over UMass, but to UMass fans: just take No. 2. Your team is playing, Harvard's is not. Northeastern will be a nuisance in the CAA but isn't robust enough to be in the top 150 nationally.





Michigan

Top team in state: Michigan State Spartans

The rest:

2. Michigan

3. Eastern Michigan

4. Central Michigan

5. Detroit

6. Western Michigan

7. Oakland

State of the state: I acknowledge that the gap between Michigan State and Michigan in the grand scheme of power-conference teams and the Big Ten could be smaller than my projection. But this is still Sparty's State. Tom Izzo will rely on Joey Hauser, Aaron Henry, Rocket Watts, Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr. Plus: Josh Langford will be back. That's pretty stable. Michigan gets Isaiah Livers, Franz Wagner, Chaundee Brown, Hunter Dickinson and Eli Brooks. Bring it on.

Minnesota

Top team in state: Minnesota Golden Gophers

State of the state: Minnesota's days of having no in-state competition are soon coming to an end because nearby St. Thomas recently given a waiver to transfer up from Division III to Division I. It will be joining in 2021. As for the Golden Gophers, Richard Pitino could be in a prove-it-or-else season. Marcus Carr will star -- and potentially be good enough to make Big Ten First Team.

Mississippi

Top team in state: Ole Miss Rebels

The rest:

2. Mississippi State

3. Southern Miss

4. Jackson State

5. Alcorn State

6. Mississippi Valley State

State of the state: Scanning the Magnolia State, it's hard to feel confident any of these teams will be locks to make the NCAAs. The best bet might be Jackson State out of the SWAC. Ole Miss edges out Mississippi State based on the Rebels having a dash more talent on paper than MSU, which lost a couple of important players to the NBA.

Missouri

Top team in state: Saint Louis Billikens

The rest:

2. Missouri

3. Missouri State

4. Kansas City

5. Southeast Missouri State

State of the state: Talking to coaches in both the SEC and the Atlantic 10, the feeling is just about universal that Saint Louis is going to be better than Mizzou this season. That is seldom true, but Travis Ford returns all his starters from a 23-8 team. Missouri is aiming higher this season under Cuonzo Martin, but the Tigers are likely one season away from competing for an NCAA Tournament bid again.

Montana

Top team in state: Montana Grizzlies

The rest:

2. Montana State

State of the state: The Griz are better than the Bobcats most season, and that will again be the case this season. Travis DeCuire will try to win the Big Sky for the third time in four years.

Nebraska

Top team in state: Creighton Bluejays

The rest:

2. Nebraska

3. Omaha

State of the state: Creighton has never ranked higher in the preseason AP Top 25 than this season (No. 11). The chasm between the Bluejays and the Cornhuskers of Nebraska hasn't been this wide … ever? The Huskers need two more years to build up program, while Creighton can make the Final Four. The Bluejays could have a First Team All-American in Marcus Zegarowski.

Nevada

Top team in state: UNLV Runnin' Rebels

The rest:

2. Nevada

State of the state: This one could be close. UNLV is setting up to be a top-60 team a year from now, but with so many new faces, the reality is the Wolf Pack probably aren't too far behind the Runnin' Rebels.

New Hampshire

Top team in state: New Hampshire Wildcats

The rest:

2. Dartmouth

State of the state: No Dartmouth, so New Hampshire wins by default -- but would have been clearly ahead regardless. If New Hampshire and Maine can manage to keep their games scheduled, as planned, it will be the longest-running series in men's D-I (according to Ken Pomeroy).

New Jersey

Top team in state: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The rest:

2. Seton Hall

3. Monmouth

4. Princeton

5. NJIT

6. Saint Peter's

7. Rider

8. Fairleigh Dickinson

State of the state: Jersey is Rutgers red, folks. The Scarlet Knights were robbed of their first NCAA Tournament in three decades in March, so expect the drought to officially end in 2021. With Seton Hall losing Myles Powell and Romaro Gill, the Pirates probably will be a notch below the Scarlet Knights. Monmouth will have a chance at playing spoiler in the MAAC.

New Mexico

Top team in state: New Mexico State Aggies

The rest:

2. New Mexico

State of the state: The Land of Enchantment has no place for college basketball at the moment. New Mexico State has uprooted to Phoenix to practice and New Mexico fled for the Texas border in order to set up shop. The reason is the New Mexico governor will not allow groups as large as a men's basketball team (or any gatherings) to happen and isn't making exceptions. How this impacts the quality of the teams remains to be seen, but it's a guarantee that New Mexico State will again be better than the Lobos.

New York



Top team in state: Syracuse Orange

The rest:

2. St. John's

3. St. Bonaventure

4. Siena

5. Colgate

6. Hofstra

7. Buffalo

8. Iona

9. Fordham

10. Stony Brook

11. Manhattan

12. Canisius

13. Army

14. Niagara

15. LIU Brooklyn

16. Cornell

17. Marist

18. Albany

19. Wagner

20. Columbia

21. Binghamton

22. St. Francis Brooklyn

State of the state: Jim Boeheim has almost seen it all in this near-50-year career in coaching, with this pandemic and his recent COVID-19 positive diagnosis being the latest curveball. The Orange should comfortably be the Empire State's top team, though Siena is the best squad in the MAAC and seems NCAA Tournament-worthy. Colgate is also well-positioned in the Patriot League, which won't begin play until Jan. 2.

Duke edges UNC as the best team in North Carolina.

North Carolina

Top team in state: Duke Blue Devils

The rest:

2. North Carolina

3. NC State

4. Davidson

5. UNC Greensboro

6. Wake Forest

7. Charlotte

8. East Carolina

9. Appalachian State

10. Western Carolina

11. Elon

12. Campbell

13. North Carolina Central

14. UNC Asheville

15. Gardner Webb

16. High Point

17. UNC Wilmington

18. North Carolina A&T

State of the state: Duke is again the champion, but the margin between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels is going to close considerably after last season's UNC implosion. Duke finds itself in the unusual position of sitting outside the top 10 in the polls heading into the season, while the Tar Heels are viewed as a plucky comeback story. There aren't any teams realistically within shouting distance of those two, but NC State, Davidson and UNC Greensboro will also be interesting in their own rights. UNCG will trade blows with Furman in the SoCon, arguably the best mid-major race the sport will have this season.

North Dakota

Top team in state: North Dakota State Bison

The rest:

2. North Dakota

State of the state: The Bison won this two-program state. North Dakota has been a D-I program since 2009-10 and is yet to rate higher at season's end in KenPom than NDSU.

Ohio



Top team in state: Ohio State Buckeyes

The rest:

2. Dayton

3. Xavier

4. Cincinnati

5. Wright State

6. Ohio

7. Akron

8. Bowling Green

9. Toledo

10. Kent State

11. Youngstown State

12. Miami (Ohio)

13. Cleveland State

State of the state: This was Dayton's state a year ago. It's not unthinkable that UD could hold in for 2020-21, but Ohio State objectively sets up to be a little bit better. For now, the Buckeyes reclaim the territory and have a leg up on the Flyers, Musketeers and Bearcats. Ohio has 13 Division I programs -- seven of them rank in the top 150 of my 1-357 rankings.

Oklahoma

Top team in state: Oklahoma State Cowboys

The rest:

2. Oklahoma

3. Tulsa

4. Oral Roberts

State of the state: Cowboys vs. Sooners, close as it ever was. Oklahoma State gets a narrow nod over OU due to Cade Cunningham. Oklahoma State's freshman point guard is the favorite right now to be the No. 1 pick in next year's NBA Draft. Both teams are expecting to be good enough to be in the NCAA Tournament conversation (OSU is awaiting an appeal decision on eligibility for the 2021 postseason).

Oregon

Top team in state: Oregon Ducks

The rest:

2. Oregon State

3. Portland

4. Portland State

State of the state: The Ducks have a new look for 2020-21 and lose one of their most important players of the past decade, Payton Pritchard. Still, this is quack-quack terrain. Dana Altman's Ducks are far superior to Oregon State this season. It's possible these two teams end up on opposite sides of the Pac-12 standings.

Pennsylvania

Top team in state: Villanova Wildcats

The rest:

2. Penn State

3. Pitt

4. Duquesne

5. Temple

6. Penn

7. La Salle

8. Robert Morris

9. Saint Joseph's

10. St. Francis PA

11. Lafayette

12. Drexel

13. Bucknell

14. Lehigh

State of the state: Pennsylvania has been Villanova's turf for most of the past 20 years. This is the No. 1-ranked team in my 1-357 rankings. Jay Wright has placed VU into its golden era. Penn State is second, though it's barely holding on vs. Pitt. The Nittany Lions split from Pat Chambers late in the offseason, while the Panthers look to be improving under Jeff Capel. Duquesne is a sneaky team in the A-10 this year as well.

Rhode Island

Top team in state: Providence Friars

The rest:

2. Rhode Island

3. Brown

4. Bryant

State of the state: Providence and Rhode Island have competitively jockeyed for position atop the state's rankings for nearly 10 years. Unfortunately, Providence bailed on the rivalry game this season. But there is hope: with so many game cancellations being inevitable, geography could force schools' hands in order to get some 11th-hour tilts in. URI vs. PC seems destined to happened if both have a window and need a game.

South Carolina

Top team in state: Clemson Tigers

The rest:

2. South Carolina

3. Furman

4. Winthrop

5. Wofford

6. Charleston

7. Coastal Carolina

8. Charleston Southern

9. USC Upstate

10. South Carolina State

11. The Citadel

12. Presbyterian

State of the state:The Tigers are a little bit better than South Carolina … which is a toss-up with Furman. The Paladins are trying to make their first NCAA Tournament in 40 years. South Carolina lacks an elite team this season but has a good cluster of teams in the top 60-150 overall.

South Dakota

Top team in state: South Dakota State Jackrabbits

The rest:

2. South Dakota

State of the state: Eric Henderson's Jackrabbits got a fine opportunity handed to them when they were plugged in to replace Dayton in the South Dakota-based Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, which begins Wednesday. A team easily capable of winning a game or two in that event. Keep an eye out.

The Volunteers are on top in Tennessee. USATSI

Tennessee

Top team in state: Tennessee Volunteers

The rest:

2. Memphis

3. Belmont

4. Austin Peay

5. Vanderbilt

6. East Tennessee State

7. Chattanooga

8. Lipscomb

9. Middle Tennessee

10. Tennessee State

11. UT Martin

12. Tennessee Tech

State of the state: Tennessee with a bullet this season, as Rick Barnes might have his best team yet. The rivalry between UT and Memphis hasn't simmered since Barnes took over; Tennessee registering as a superior squad to Penny Hardaway's Tigers will only fuel that fire. Unfortunately these two teams will not be playing this season; they pushed back their next game to Nashville for the 2021-22 season. Belmont will again be a threat to win the OVC -- unless Austin Peay does it instead.

Texas

Top team in state: Baylor Bears

The rest:

2. Texas Tech

3. Houston

4. Texas

5. SMU

6. TCU

7. Texas A&M

8. North Texas

9. Stephen F. Austin

10. Texas State

11. UTEP

12. UTSA

13. UT Arlington

14. Abilene Christian

15. Lamar

16. Sam Houston State

17. UTRGV

18. Texas Southern

19. Texas A&M Corpus Christi

20. Prairie View A&M

21. Rice

22. Tarleton State

23. Houston Baptist

24. Incarnate Word

State of the state: It's time for Texas to turn green and gold. Scott Drew has the best team in the Lonestar State, putting a little distance between the Bears and Texas Tech, Houston and Texas, all of whom qualify as top 20-good. Expect all four to play in the NCAA Tournament. It's a pretty good year for hoops in Texas; most years are. Down the way, SMU, Stephen F. Austin and North Texas also will all be capable of earning automatic bids for the NCAAs.

Utah

Top team in state: Utah Utes

The rest:

2. BYU

3. Utah State

4. Southern Utah

5. Weber State

6. Utah Valley

7. Dixie State

State of the state: The closest race between the top two teams of any this year is Utah and BYU. I've got the Utes No. 50 in my 1-357 and the Cougars No. 51. But this extends out even further, as No. 56 Utah State means the Beehive State has the closest three-way chase of any state this year. All are capable of making the NCAA Tournament and I think two of the three will find their way into the Big Dance next year.

Vermont

Top team in state: Vermont Catamounts

State of the state: The Catamounts are on a break until Dec. 18, prompted by COVID-19 positives on the team -- but the school decided to step away from athletic competition in order to allow players a mental break, to go home and see their families, and give them ample time to return to campus, practice back into shape and be ready to go a week before Christmas.

Virginia

Top team in state: Virginia Cavaliers

The rest:

2. Richmond

3. Virginia Tech

4. VCU

5. Liberty

6. George Mason

7. Old Dominion

8. William & Mary

9. Norfolk State

10. VMI

11. James Madison

12. Radford

13. Hampton

14. Longwood

State of the state: The Wahoos are again, by far, the best team in the Commonwealth of Virginia. If all goes well, we'll be watching Tony Bennett's team open the season at Mohegan Sun this week. Beyond that, some credit to Richmond is in order. Chris Mooney could have the best team in the Atlantic 10 -- and the A-10 will be of high quality this season.

Washington

Top team in state: Gonzaga Bulldogs

The rest:

2. Washington

3. Eastern Washington

4. Washington State

5. Seattle

State of the state: When was the last time Washington had a better team than Gonzaga? The 2010-11 season. A full decade. It'll be at least 11 years, because these Zags are the preseason No. 1 team in college basketball, while Washington is No. 73 at KenPom and Washington State checks in at No. 136 in those preseason ratings.

Wisconsin

Top team in state: Wisconsin Badgers

The rest:

2. Marquette

3. Green Bay

4. Milwaukee

State of the state: We've seen many years in the past 15 where Marquette and Wisconsin have been on even ground vs. each other. This year Wisconsin clearly sets up as the superior squad. The Badgers return most of their minutes from a team that tied for the Big Ten regular-season championship, while Marquette has to replace one of the five best players in school history, Markus Howard.

West Virginia

Top team in state: West Virginia Mountaineers

The rest:

2. Marshall

State of the state: The Mountaineers have one of their best frontcourts of the Bob Huggins era (Oscar Tshiebwe, Derek Culver) and potentially one of the three best Mountaineer teams of the past decade. Marshall will likely be an above-.500 C-USA team.

Wyoming

Top team in state: Wyoming Cowboys

State of the state: The Cowboys start a new era under Jeff Linder, who did good things at Northern Colorado. Wyoming ranks 228th in my 1-357 rankings. It was 246th at KenPom a season ago.