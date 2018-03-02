University of Arizona announces Sean Miller will remain head coach

The University of Arizona is standing by its coach, Sean Miller, in the wake of allegations made against him last week that he discussed a $100,000 payment with agent Christian Dawkins to bring Deandre Ayton to play for him in Tucson.

The university's board of regents met Thursday afternoon to discuss the situation, along with Miller's future with the program, and it released a joint statement from president Robert Robbins and athletic director Dave Heeke announcing Miller will remain the men's basketball coach.

We have decided that Sean Miller will remain the University of Arizona's men's basketball coach.



Media reports last Friday alleged that Coach Miller was caught on a wiretap discussing a payment with a representative of a sports agency regarding one of our student-athletes. Since those reports broke, we have sought to learn everything that we can from Coach Miller about the allegations. As Coach Miller's employer, we acted to investigate these reports.



Earlier this week, we met with Coach Miller at length and asked him direct and pointed questions. He was eager to speak with us and answered every question we asked. At this time we have no reason to believe that Coach Miller violated NCAA rules or any laws regarding the allegation reported in the media. Additionally, he has a record of compliance with NCAA rules, and he has been cooperative with this process.



While some might be tempted to rush to judgment when there is intense public pressure, due process is the bedrock of fair treatment and acting with integrity. With that in mind, we will continue to pursue every avenue of inquiry available to us during an active federal investigation to fully understand the facts. We recognize that investigation is ongoing, and we will continue to be respectful and cooperative through its conclusion. Steptoe & Johnson continues its investigation into our athletics compliance, and we will carefully review and act on its conclusions. We anticipate this report will be thorough and based on facts.



We want to thank our student-athletes for the strength they have exhibited during this challenging situation. We are confident that they will continue to respond with commitment, integrity and excellence. Deandre Ayton, who has been subjected to false, public reports that impugned his reputation, has our full support. We ask that the Wildcat Family rally behind these young men and our coaching staff tonight and throughout the rest of our season.



Thank you.



Robert C. Robbins

President



Dave Heeke

Director of Athletics

Miller addressed the allegations earlier in the day in a press conference where he rebuked the media and vehemently denied allegations made in an ESPN report published Friday claiming he was heard on a wiretap discussing a payment to bring Ayton to Arizona.

Miller remained adamant in his appearance that he had "never discussed with Christian Dawkins paying Deandre Ayton to attend the University of Arizona" as alleged in the report, and that he had never knowingly violated NCAA rules while serving as the coach of the Cats.

Miller and the Wildcats face Stanford on Thursday night, where they can clinch at least a share of the Pac-12 regular season title. Allonzo Trier will also be available, having been ruled eligible by the NCAA after appealing a positive drug test.