Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: Akron 4-2, UNLV 2-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

What to Know

The Akron Zips' road trip will continue as they head out to face the UNLV Rebels at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 28th at Thomas & Mack Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Tuesday, the Zips were the victim of a bruising 79-59 loss at the hands of the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact UNLV found out the hard way on Tuesday. They lost to the Spiders on the road by a decisive 82-65 margin. UNLV has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, UNLV saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jackie Johnson III, who scored 17 points, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for UNLV was Luis Rodriguez's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The losses dropped the Zips to 4-2 and the Bulldogs to 4-1.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. Looking forward to Tuesday, UNLV is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest might not be the best time to bet Akron against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Akron have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UNLV struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

UNLV is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Akron, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

