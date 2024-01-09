Who's Playing

New Mexico Lobos @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: New Mexico 13-2, UNLV 7-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

New Mexico is 2-8 against UNLV since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Thomas & Mack Center. Despite being away, New Mexico is looking at a 2.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Saturday, the Lobos strolled past the Cowboys with points to spare, taking the game 77-60.

Among those leading the charge was Donovan Dent, who scored 21 points. Less helpful for New Mexico was Jaelen House's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, UNLV's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 72-61 defeat to the Aztecs. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UNLV in their matchups with San Diego State: they've now lost six in a row.

The Lobos pushed their record up to 13-2 with that win, which was their eighth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.0 points per game. As for the Rebels, their loss dropped their record down to 7-6.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: New Mexico just can't miss this season, having made 46.8% of their shots per game. However, it's not like UNLV struggles in that department as they've made 46.8% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

New Mexico came up short against UNLV when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 84-77. Can New Mexico avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New Mexico is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UNLV, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UNLV has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.