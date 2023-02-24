Who's Playing
Air Force @ UNLV
Current Records: Air Force 14-15; UNLV 16-11
What to Know
The Air Force Falcons are 4-12 against the UNLV Rebels since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. Air Force and UNLV will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:30 p.m. ET at Thomas & Mack Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Falcons winning the first 69-62 at home and UNLV taking the second 78-44.
Air Force was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 74-69 to the Fresno State Bulldogs. A silver lining for Air Force was the play of guard Jake Heidbreder, who had 17 points and seven assists in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, the Rebels were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 73-69 to the Boise State Broncos. Guard EJ Harkless (14 points) and guard Shane Nowell (14 points) were the top scorers for UNLV.
The Falcons are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Nov. 14 easily too and instead slipped up with a 73-69. In other words, don't count UNLV out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Rebels are a big 9-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UNLV have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Air Force.
