The No. 7-seed UNLV Rebels and the No. 10-seed Air Force Falcons are set to square off in a Mountain West Tournament matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. UNLV is 11-14 overall and 8-4 at home, while Air Force is 5-19 overall and 1-10 on the road. The dynamic between the two programs has been an odd one, with UNLV winning eight out of the last 10 games straight up. However, Air Force has covered the spread in nine of those 10 matchups.

The Rebels are favored by 12-points in the latest UNLV vs. Air Force odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 127.

UNLV vs. Air Force spread: UNLV -12

UNLV vs. Air Force over-under: 127 points

UNLV vs. Air Force money line: UNLV -800, Air Force +550

What you need to know about UNLV

The Rebels received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 80-69 to the Wyoming Cowboys. Guard Bryce Hamilton (17 points) was the top scorer for UNLV and the former top-150 recruit who chose UNLV over offers from powers like Ohio State and Arizona State has been the team's leading scorer this season.

Hamilton is averaging 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game and UNLV will need Hamilton to be on top of his game this week. David Jenkins Jr.'s ability to stretch the floor will also be critical, as he's shot 41.2 percent from the 3-point line and averaged 14.9 points per game this year.

What you need to know about Air Force

Meanwhile, Air Force suffered a grim 74-44 defeat to the Colorado State Rams last week. One thing holding Air Force back was the mediocre play of guard A.J. Walker, who did not have his best game. He played for 34 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Walker has been the team's leading scorer this year, averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the floor and 39.4 percent from the 3-point line. The junior had 38 points and went 8-of-14 from beyond the arc in two losses to UNLV earlier this year. Despite losing each of their last 10 road games against UNLV, the Falcons are 11-1 against the spread in their last 12 meetings overall against the Rebels.

