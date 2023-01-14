Who's Playing

Colorado State @ UNLV

Current Records: Colorado State 9-9; UNLV 12-4

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels won both of their matches against the Colorado State Rams last season (88-74 and 72-51) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. UNLV and Colorado State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7 p.m. ET at Thomas & Mack Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The game between the Rebels and the Boise State Broncos on Wednesday was not particularly close, with UNLV falling 84-66. One thing holding UNLV back was the mediocre play of guard Luis Rodriguez, who did not have his best game: he played for 34 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Colorado State on Tuesday, but luck did not. They lost to the Air Force Falcons at home by a decisive 85-74 margin. A silver lining for the Rams was the play of forward Patrick Cartier, who had 23 points.

The losses put the Rebels at 12-4 and Colorado State at 9-9. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UNLV comes into the contest boasting the second most takeaways per game in college basketball at 20.1. But Colorado State ranks 10th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.2 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

UNLV have won seven out of their last 13 games against Colorado State.