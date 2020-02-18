UNLV vs. Colorado State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Colorado State @ UNLV

Current Records: Colorado State 18-9; UNLV 13-14

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels and the Colorado State Rams are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. The Rebels and Colorado State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, UNLV beat the New Mexico Lobos 78-73 this past Saturday. UNLV guard Marvin Coleman looked sharp as he had 16 points.

Meanwhile, Colorado State beat the Wyoming Cowboys 77-70 this past Saturday. Colorado State got double-digit scores from five players: guard Isaiah Stevens (14), guard Kris Martin (13), guard Kendle Moore (12), forward Nico Carvacho (11), and guard David Roddy (10).

The wins brought UNLV up to 13-14 and Colorado State to 18-9. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UNLV enters the contest with only 6.4 steals given up per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. But Colorado State ranks 34th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 6.6 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $20.50

Odds

The Rebels are a slight 1-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 148

Series History

UNLV and Colorado State both have four wins in their last eight games.