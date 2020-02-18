UNLV vs. Colorado State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch UNLV vs. Colorado State basketball game
Who's Playing
Colorado State @ UNLV
Current Records: Colorado State 18-9; UNLV 13-14
What to Know
The UNLV Rebels and the Colorado State Rams are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. The Rebels and Colorado State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, UNLV beat the New Mexico Lobos 78-73 this past Saturday. UNLV guard Marvin Coleman looked sharp as he had 16 points.
Meanwhile, Colorado State beat the Wyoming Cowboys 77-70 this past Saturday. Colorado State got double-digit scores from five players: guard Isaiah Stevens (14), guard Kris Martin (13), guard Kendle Moore (12), forward Nico Carvacho (11), and guard David Roddy (10).
The wins brought UNLV up to 13-14 and Colorado State to 18-9. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UNLV enters the contest with only 6.4 steals given up per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. But Colorado State ranks 34th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 6.6 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $20.50
Odds
The Rebels are a slight 1-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 148
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UNLV and Colorado State both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Feb 01, 2020 - Colorado State 95 vs. UNLV 77
- Mar 09, 2019 - UNLV 65 vs. Colorado State 60
- Jan 02, 2019 - UNLV 78 vs. Colorado State 76
- Jan 20, 2018 - UNLV 79 vs. Colorado State 74
- Feb 04, 2017 - Colorado State 69 vs. UNLV 49
- Dec 28, 2016 - Colorado State 91 vs. UNLV 77
- Feb 13, 2016 - UNLV 87 vs. Colorado State 80
- Jan 06, 2016 - Colorado State 66 vs. UNLV 65
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Jaden Shackelford earns FOTW honor
CBS Sports' weekly update on the best freshmen in America keeps Vernon Carey Jr. at No. 1
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas remains No. 4
Bill Self's Jayhawks will take an 11-game winning streak into Saturday's showdown with Baylor
-
Kentucky vs. LSU odds, picks, simulation
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kentucky vs. LSU matchup 10,000 times.
-
Baylor vs. Oklahoma odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Baylor vs. Oklahoma matchup 10,000...
-
Penn State vs Illinois odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Penn State vs. Illinois matchup 10,000...
-
UNC suffers another heartbreaking loss
The Tar Heels have lost six in a row, and four of those losses have been by a combined six...
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium