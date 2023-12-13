The UNLV Rebels (3-4) and No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-1) will meet in Henderson, Nev., on Wednesday night. UNLV has lost four of its last five games, including a 78-75 setback against LMU on Saturday. Creighton has won eight of its first nine games this season, and it is riding a three-game winning streak since its loss to Colorado State on Thanksgiving. The Bluejays have won all three of those games by double digits, including a 109-64 win over Central Michigan on Saturday.

UNLV vs. Creighton spread: Creighton -13

UNLV vs. Creighton over/under: 150 points

UNLV vs. Creighton money line: Creighton -962, UNLV +630

Why UNLV can cover

UNLV closed November with a 72-70 win over Akron, taking a 10-point lead at halftime before holding on down the stretch. It was a balanced effort for the Rebels, as they had four players score in double figures, led by 13 points from senior guard Luis Rodriguez. They had their game against Dayton canceled last week due to an on-campus shooting, but they returned with a narrow loss against LMU on Saturday.

Freshman guard Dedan Thomas Jr. had the best outing of his young career, finishing with 17 points, eight assists and one rebound. Senior forward Kalib Boone, who averaged double digits for Oklahoma State last year, leads the team with 14.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. The Rebels have won six of their last nine games against Big East opponents, while Creighton is 1-4 in its last five games against Mountain West teams.

Why Creighton can cover

Creighton is off to an outstanding start this season, winning eight of its first nine games to establish itself as a top-10 team. The Bluejays crushed Oklahoma State on the road to close the November portion of their schedule, easily covering the 8-point spread. Senior guard Baylor Scheierman finished with 21 points and eight rebounds before posting a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double in a win at Nebraska.

He was one of six Creighton players to score in double figures in Saturday's 109-64 win over Central Michigan. Freshman forward Isaac Traudt had 18 points on 6 of 7 shooting off the bench, including a 5 of 6 mark from 3-point range. The Bluejays have covered the spread in five of their last six games, and UNLV has only covered once in its last five outings.

