Who's Playing

No. 21 Dayton @ UNLV

Current Records: Dayton 2-0; UNLV 2-0

What to Know

The #21 Dayton Flyers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the UNLV Rebels at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday at Thomas & Mack Center. Dayton won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5-point advantage in the spread.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Flyers and the SMU Mustangs this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Dayton wrapped it up with a 74-62 win at home. Dayton can attribute much of their success to DaRon Holmes II, who had 20 points along with seven rebounds and five blocks.

Meanwhile, UNLV entered their game this past Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They blew past the Incarnate Word Cardinals 88-63. UNLV's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Keshon Gilbert, who had 23 points, and guard Luis Rodriguez, who had ten points and five assists in addition to six steals and six boards. Rodriguez hadn't helped his team much against the Southern Jaguars last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The wins brought the Flyers up to 2-0 and the Rebels to 2-0. Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: Dayton is 15th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.1 on average. On the other hand, UNLV comes into the matchup boasting the second most takeaways per game in college basketball at 11.5. Maybe that strength will give UNLV the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Flyers are a 5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.