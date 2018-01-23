UNLV vs. Fresno State odds, picks: Model says back one side of spread 68 percent of the time

Two Mountain West Conference squads collide Tuesday when Fresno State hosts UNLV at Save Mart Center at 11 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Fresno State is favored by 4.5 points, up a half-point from the open.

The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 154.5, down a point after opening at 155.5.

In this huge MWC showdown that features two teams looking for a conference victory, you need to see what SportsLine's Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, completely crushed its top-rated college basketball picks last season, returning a profit of almost $6,600 on $100 bets for anybody who followed them. And it's on a strong 38-18 run on college basketball picks entering play Tuesday.

Now it has simulated UNLV vs. Fresno St. 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.

We can tell you that the model loves the under, saying it hits in 59 percent of simulations. But it has an even stronger pick against the spread, saying you can back one side almost 70 percent of the time. You can only see that over at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account Fresno State's strong recent performances. The Bulldogs have won three of four, including an outright win as an eight-point underdog over San Diego State in their previous outing.

They've done it thanks to a stingy defense. The Bulldogs are only allowing opponents an average of 68.9 points.

However, the Bulldogs' defense will be tested against UNLV's top-10 scoring offense. The Rebels, who are averaging over 87 points, are led by Brandon McCoy (17.6 points, 9.7 rebounds).

But just because UNLV's offense has been explosive this season doesn't mean it can stay within the 4.5-point spread, especially on the road.

The model also knows UNLV is 0-4-1 against the spread in its past five games on the road, while Fresno State is 4-1 against the spread in its past five games when playing UNLV at home.

Will UNLV go on the road and make a statement or will Fresno State protect its home court with a big conference victory and cover? The SportsLine Projection Model's picks are in.

So what side of UNLV-Fresno State do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UNLV-Fresno State spread hits almost 70 percent of the time, all from the model that has absolutely crushed college hoops, and find out.