Who's Playing

Hawaii @ UNLV

Current Records: Hawaii 5-2; UNLV 8-0

What to Know

The Hawaii Warriors will take on the UNLV Rebels at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Dollar Loan Center. UNLV should still be riding high after a win, while the Warriors will be looking to right the ship.

Hawaii was close but no cigar last week as they fell 53-51 to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

Meanwhile, UNLV didn't have too much trouble with the San Diego Toreros on the road this past Saturday as they won 95-78. UNLV's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Justin Webster, who had 16 points, and guard Luis Rodriguez, who had 19 points along with five boards.

Hawaii is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Warriors, who are 2-1 against the spread.

Hawaii is now 5-2 while the Rebels sit at 8-0. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Hawaii enters the game with only 10.9 turnovers per game on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball. But UNLV comes into the matchup boasting the most takeaways per game in college basketball at 21.9. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rebels are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UNLV won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.