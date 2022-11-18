Who's Playing

High Point @ UNLV

Current Records: High Point 3-0; UNLV 3-0

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the High Point Panthers at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Thomas & Mack Center. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Rebels have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

UNLV beat the Dayton Flyers 60-52 on Tuesday. UNLV relied on the efforts of guard Keshon Gilbert, who had 16 points, and guard EJ Harkless, who had 24 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, High Point didn't have too much trouble with the Lees-McRae Bobcats at home on Tuesday as they won 100-83.

This next matchup looks promising for UNLV, who are favored by a full 11.5 points. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 3-0. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: UNLV comes into the game boasting the third most steals per game in college basketball at 13.7. Less enviably, the Panthers have allowed their opponents an average of ten steals per game, the sixth most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Odds

The Rebels are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.