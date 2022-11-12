Who's Playing

Incarnate Word @ UNLV

Current Records: Incarnate Word 0-1; UNLV 1-0

What to Know

The Incarnate Word Cardinals have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will take on the UNLV Rebels on the road at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center. The Rebels will be strutting in after a victory while Incarnate Word will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Incarnate Word came up short against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Monday, falling 65-57.

Meanwhile, UNLV picked up a 66-56 win over the Southern Jaguars on Monday.

Incarnate Word is now 0-1 while UNLV sits at a mirror-image 1-0. Two last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cardinals are 14th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 67 on average. The Rebels have only been able to knock down 31.30% percent of their shots, which is the 355th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Rebels are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UNLV won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.