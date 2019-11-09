UNLV vs. Kansas State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch UNLV vs. Kansas State basketball game
Who's Playing
UNLV (home) vs. Kansas State (away)
Current Records: UNLV 1-0; Kansas State 1-0
Last Season Records: UNLV 17-14; Kansas State 25-8
What to Know
The UNLV Rebels will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 3.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Kansas State Wildcats at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, UNLV and Kansas State will really light up the scoreboard.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 25 turnovers, the Rebels took down the PFW Mastodons 86-71. UNLV got double-digit scores from five players: G Jonah Antonio(17), F Cheikh Mbacke Diong (17), F Donnie Tillman (16), G Amauri Hardy (15), and G Elijah Mitrou-Long (11).
Meanwhile, Kansas State gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They took down the North Dakota State Bison 67-54.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when UNLV and Kansas State clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN 3
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wildcats are a 3.5-point favorite against the Rebels.
Over/Under: 134
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
