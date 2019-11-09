UNLV vs. Kansas State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

UNLV (home) vs. Kansas State (away)

Current Records: UNLV 1-0; Kansas State 1-0

Last Season Records: UNLV 17-14; Kansas State 25-8

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 3.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Kansas State Wildcats at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, UNLV and Kansas State will really light up the scoreboard.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 25 turnovers, the Rebels took down the PFW Mastodons 86-71. UNLV got double-digit scores from five players: G Jonah Antonio

(17), F Cheikh Mbacke Diong (17), F Donnie Tillman (16), G Amauri Hardy (15), and G Elijah Mitrou-Long (11).

Meanwhile, Kansas State gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They took down the North Dakota State Bison 67-54.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when UNLV and Kansas State clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN 3

ESPN 3 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a 3.5-point favorite against the Rebels.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.