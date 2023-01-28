Who's Playing

Nevada @ UNLV

Current Records: Nevada 16-5; UNLV 13-7

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack lost both of their matches to the UNLV Rebels last season on scores of 58-69 and 54-62, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Wolf Pack and UNLV will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

Nevada came out on top in a nail-biter against the New Mexico Lobos on Monday, sneaking past 97-94. Nevada's center Will Baker was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 28 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, the Rebels didn't have too much trouble with the Wyoming Cowboys at home on Tuesday as they won 86-72. UNLV's guard EJ Harkless looked sharp as he had 28 points in addition to eight rebounds.

The wins brought Nevada up to 16-5 and UNLV to 13-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wolf Pack come into the contest boasting the seventh fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at five. But the Rebels rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.7 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $15.75

Odds

The Rebels are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wolf Pack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Nevada have won 11 out of their last 15 games against UNLV.