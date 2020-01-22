UNLV vs. Nevada odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 22 predictions from proven computer model

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels will take on the Nevada Wolf Pack at 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Lawlor Events Center. Nevada is 11-8 overall and 7-2 at home, while UNLV is 11-9 overall and 2-4 on the road. UNLV is 6-2 against the spread in its last eight games, and the Runnin' Rebels are 6-3 against the spread in their last nine road games. Meanwhile, Nevada is just 2-4 against the spread in its last six games. The Wolf Pack are favored by 4.5-points in the latest Nevada vs. UNLV odds, while the over-under is set at 147. Before entering any UNLV vs. Nevada picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Seventh-ranked San Diego State took care of Nevada on Saturday, downing the Wolf Pack 68-55. Jalen Harris led Nevada with 19 points, and Jazz Johnson added 13 points. However, Nevada will look to bounce back on its home floor on Wednesday night. The Wolf Pack are 5-0 in their last five home games and 15-5 in their last 20 games played in January.

UNLV, meanwhile, piled up 56 second-half points en route to a 99-78 victory over New Mexico on Saturday. Bryce Hamilton came off the bench for the Runnin' Rebels to score a game-high 35 points, while Nick Blair and Jonah Antonio each added 14 points. In addition, UNLV enters Wednesday's matchup having won six of its last seven games against opponents in the Mountain West conference.

