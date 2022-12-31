The San Diego State Aztecs will go on the road for the first time in three weeks when they face the UNLV Rebels on Saturday afternoon on CBS and Paramount+. San Diego State has won three straight games since losing to Saint Mary's on Dec. 10, breezing past Air Force in its most recent contest. UNLV has dropped two of its last three games, falling to San Jose State in overtime on Wednesday. You can stream the game on Paramount+, which you can try for half-off your first year with promo code ALLYEAR.

Tip-off for is set for 4 p.m. ET at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The latest UNLV vs. San Diego State odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Aztecs as 4-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is set at 139.5. Saturday's showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their MUST-HAVE Premium plan.

UNLV vs. San Diego State date: Saturday, Dec. 31

UNLV vs. San Diego State time: 4 p.m. ET

UNLV vs. San Diego State TV channel: CBS

Before tuning into the UNLV vs. San Diego State game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 8 of the 2022-23 college basketball season on a strong 21-15 roll on all top-rated CBB picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

For San Diego State vs. UNLV, the model projects that the Rebels cover the spread as 4-point home underdogs. They got off to their best start since 1990 when they won their first 10 games earlier this season, capped off by a 74-70 win against Washington State in the Las Vegas Clash on Dec. 11. UNLV was one of 10 undefeated teams in college basketball following that victory.

The Rebels have suffered their first two losses of the season since then, but those setbacks to San Francisco and San Jose State came by a combined five points. They went to overtime with the Spartans on Wednesday before eventually losing by three points. Senior guard EJ Harkless continued his strong start to the campaign with 20 points, upping his season average to a team-high 15.8 points per game.

Harkless is getting plenty of help from his teammates, as sophomore guard Keshon Gilbert (13.4) and senior guard Luis Rodriguez (12.2) are both scoring in double figures as well. San Diego State has played five games away from home this season, going 2-3 in those contests. SportsLine's model expects this game to come down to the final possession, which is why UNLV is covering the spread in over 60% of simulations.

