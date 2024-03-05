We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the UNLV Rebels and the San Diego State Aztecs are set to tip at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Thomas & Mack Center, and you can catch all the action on the CBS Sports Network. UNLV is 18-10 overall and 10-4 at home, while San Diego State is 22-7 overall and 5-7 on the road. These teams are currently tied for third in the Mountain West standings at 11-5 but they're only one game back of conference leaders Boise State and Utah State.

San Diego State has won the last six head-to-head matchups with UNLV and has covered the spread in the last five meetings. The Aztecs are favored by 1.5 points in the latest UNLV vs. San Diego State odds via SportsLine consensus and the over/under is 136 points. Before entering any UNLV vs. San Diego State picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2023-24 season on a 141-100 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 26-17 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on San Diego State vs. UNLV. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

UNLV vs. San Diego State spread: UNLV +1.5

UNLV vs. San Diego State over/under: 136 points

UNLV vs. San Diego State money line: UNLV +105, San Diego State -125

UNLV vs. San Diego State picks: See picks here

What you need to know about UNLV

UNLV is coming off a 68-50 win over the San Jose State Spartans to extend its current winning streak to four games on Saturday. Luis Rodriguez almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds. Kalib Boone had nine points and 12 rebounds in the victory.

Rodrigues and Dedan Thomas Jr. tied for the team lead with 13 points when these two teams met in Las Vegas on Jan. 6. However, the Rebels came up on the short end of that contest, with the Aztecs earning a 72-61 victory as 8.5-point road favorites. UNLV has won nine of its last 10 and is holding opponents to just 25.8% shooting from the 3-point line during that span.

What you need to know about San Diego State

Meanwhile, the Aztecs also beat the San Jose Spartans their last time out, scoring a 72-64 victory last Tuesday. Jaedon LeDee was the offensive standout of the matchup as he dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 rebounds. Elijah Saunders added 10 points off the bench.

Ledee also posted a double-double during San Diego State's win earlier in the season against UNLV. Ledee had 20 points and 11 rebounds in that contest and is averaging 20.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season. Micah Parrish also had 14 points in the win over the Rebels.

How to make UNLV vs. San Diego State picks

The model has simulated UNLV vs. San Diego State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins San Diego State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 26-17 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks this season, and find out.