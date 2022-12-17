Who's Playing

San Francisco @ UNLV

Current Records: San Francisco 8-3; UNLV 10-0

What to Know

The San Francisco Dons will face off against the UNLV Rebels on the road at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center. San Francisco earned an 83-62 win in their most recent contest against the Rebels in December of last year.

It was close but no cigar for the Dons as they fell 67-64 to the New Mexico Lobos on Monday.

Speaking of close games: the Washington State Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday UNLV proved too difficult a challenge. UNLV came out on top in a nail-biter against Washington State, sneaking past 74-70. It was another big night for UNLV's guard Keshon Gilbert, who had 25 points in addition to five boards.

San Francisco is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Monday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

UNLV's win lifted them to 10-0 while San Francisco's defeat dropped them down to 8-3. We'll see if the Rebels can repeat their recent success or if the Dons bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Rebels are a solid 6-point favorite against the Dons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Francisco won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.