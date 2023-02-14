Who's Playing

San Jose State @ UNLV

Current Records: San Jose State 15-10; UNLV 16-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the UNLV Rebels are heading back home. The Rebels and the San Jose State Spartans will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Thomas & Mack Center. SJSU should still be riding high after a victory, while UNLV will be looking to get back in the win column.

This past Saturday, UNLV lost to the San Diego State Aztecs on the road by a decisive 82-71 margin. The losing side was boosted by guard EJ Harkless, who had 24 points.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, SJSU beat the Utah State Aggies 69-64 this past Saturday. It was another big night for SJSU's guard Omari Moore, who had 27 points.

The Rebels are now 16-9 while the Spartans sit at 15-10. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UNLV enters the matchup with 18.4 takeaways on average, good for third best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, SJSU is 363rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 8.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNLV have won 11 out of their last 14 games against San Jose State.