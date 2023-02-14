Who's Playing
San Jose State @ UNLV
Current Records: San Jose State 15-10; UNLV 16-9
What to Know
After two games on the road, the UNLV Rebels are heading back home. The Rebels and the San Jose State Spartans will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Thomas & Mack Center. SJSU should still be riding high after a victory, while UNLV will be looking to get back in the win column.
This past Saturday, UNLV lost to the San Diego State Aztecs on the road by a decisive 82-71 margin. The losing side was boosted by guard EJ Harkless, who had 24 points.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, SJSU beat the Utah State Aggies 69-64 this past Saturday. It was another big night for SJSU's guard Omari Moore, who had 27 points.
The Rebels are now 16-9 while the Spartans sit at 15-10. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UNLV enters the matchup with 18.4 takeaways on average, good for third best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, SJSU is 363rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 8.3 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UNLV have won 11 out of their last 14 games against San Jose State.
- Dec 28, 2022 - San Jose State 75 vs. UNLV 72
- Jan 22, 2022 - UNLV 70 vs. San Jose State 62
- Jan 17, 2022 - UNLV 81 vs. San Jose State 56
- Feb 21, 2021 - UNLV 67 vs. San Jose State 64
- Feb 19, 2021 - UNLV 76 vs. San Jose State 60
- Feb 29, 2020 - UNLV 92 vs. San Jose State 69
- Jan 15, 2020 - UNLV 98 vs. San Jose State 87
- Feb 16, 2019 - UNLV 71 vs. San Jose State 64
- Jan 19, 2019 - UNLV 94 vs. San Jose State 56
- Jan 31, 2018 - UNLV 76 vs. San Jose State 67
- Jan 03, 2018 - UNLV 82 vs. San Jose State 76
- Feb 11, 2017 - San Jose State 76 vs. UNLV 74
- Jan 28, 2017 - San Jose State 76 vs. UNLV 72
- Feb 10, 2016 - UNLV 64 vs. San Jose State 61