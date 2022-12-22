Who's Playing

Southern Miss @ UNLV

Current Records: Southern Miss 11-1; UNLV 10-1

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at Thomas & Mack Center. Southern Miss should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Rebels will be looking to get back in the win column.

UNLV was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 75-73 to the San Francisco Dons. UNLV's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Luis Rodriguez, who had 17 points along with seven rebounds, and guard EJ Harkless, who had 21 points and five assists in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss strolled past the McNeese State Cowboys with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 86-67.

UNLV is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Rebels are now 10-1 while the Golden Eagles sit at 11-1. Two stats to keep an eye on: UNLV ranks third in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 21 on average. Southern Miss is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the 19th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.8.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.75

Odds

The Rebels are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.