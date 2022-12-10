Who's Playing

Washington State @ UNLV

Current Records: Washington State 4-4; UNLV 9-0

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels will take on the Washington State Cougars at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena. UNLV is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Rebels strolled past the Hawaii Warriors with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 77-62. UNLV got double-digit scores from four players: guard Luis Rodriguez (18), guard Justin Webster (13), guard Keshon Gilbert (13), and guard EJ Harkless (10).

Meanwhile, the Northern Kentucky Norse typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Washington State proved too difficult a challenge. Washington State took their game against NKU by a conclusive 68-47 score. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on the Cougars. Their guard TJ Bamba looked sharp as he had 22 points.

Their wins bumped the Rebels to 9-0 and Washington State to 4-4. On Wednesday UNLV relied heavily on center David Muoka, who had nine points in addition to nine rebounds and three blocks. It will be up to Washington State's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.