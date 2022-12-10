Who's Playing

Washington State @ UNLV

Current Records: Washington State 4-4; UNLV 9-0

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels will take on the Washington State Cougars at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena. UNLV is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Rebels strolled past the Hawaii Warriors with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 77-62. UNLV got double-digit scores from four players: guard Luis Rodriguez (18), guard Justin Webster (13), guard Keshon Gilbert (13), and guard EJ Harkless (10).

Meanwhile, the Northern Kentucky Norse typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Washington State proved too difficult a challenge. Washington State blew past NKU 68-47. Washington State's guard TJ Bamba was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 22 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Rebels are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped UNLV to 9-0 and the Cougars to 4-4. In their win, UNLV relied heavily on center David Muoka, who had nine points along with nine boards and three blocks. Washington State will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Rebels are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.