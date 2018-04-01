Updated Final Four bracket: As NCAA Tournament winds down, look back at March Madness 2018
Print a new bracket for the Final Four
Pick the Final Four winners in CBS Sports' Round-By-Round game and you could be in attendance next year.
The Final Four is upon us, as we start to close the book on what's been a phenomenal NCAA Tournament. With all the buzzer-beaters and upsets so far, we're definitely in store for something crazy over the final weekend.
No. 3 seed Michigan will take on Cinderella-in-the-making Loyola-Chicago, a No. 11 seed, in the first of two games this evening. The two remaining No. 1 seeds, Villanova and Kansas, will wrap up the action in the nightcap with rights to play in Monday's title game on the line.
As for that bracket? Well, if you've already ripped it to pieces, you're certainly not alone. But the beauty of March Madness is that you can simply print a new one by using our updated bracket in PDF form.
Don't worry, we won't tell anyone.
That way you can make the decisions for Saturday's games -- Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan and Villanova vs. Kansas -- it will set the stage for Monday's national championship. The Wildcats and Jayhawks look powerful, but don't sleep on that left side of the bracket -- some bonkers things are going on there.
And if you are one of those whose original bracket has long been busted, you're not alone. Take a look at some of the celebrities who may need to print out a new bracket themselves.
Former FBI director James Comey had Virginia winning the whole thing. Whoops.
Yup, Super Bowl champion Chris Long had Virginia too. Oh boy.
Barack Obama had Michigan State winning the whole thing. Done.
George Bush had Virginia in the Final Four, but his champion Aggies are still alive!
John McCain had Virginia losing! Unfortunately it was to the team he picked to win the championship, Arizona, which also lost in the first round.
One guy claimed to have called the UMBC upset, but he took things a little too far.
Get yours going again, and you, too, can have the whole first round right.
