Updated Final Four bracket: As NCAA Tournament winds down, look back at March Madness 2018

The Final Four is upon us, as we start to close the book on what's been a phenomenal NCAA Tournament. With all the buzzer-beaters and upsets so far, we're definitely in store for something crazy over the final weekend.

No. 3 seed Michigan will take on Cinderella-in-the-making Loyola-Chicago, a No. 11 seed, in the first of two games this evening. The two remaining No. 1 seeds, Villanova and Kansas, will wrap up the action in the nightcap with rights to play in Monday's title game on the line.

As for that bracket? Well, if you've already ripped it to pieces, you're certainly not alone.



Don't worry, we won't tell anyone.

That way you can make the decisions for Saturday's games -- Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan and Villanova vs. Kansas -- it will set the stage for Monday's national championship. The Wildcats and Jayhawks look powerful, but don't sleep on that left side of the bracket -- some bonkers things are going on there.

And if you are one of those whose original bracket has long been busted, you're not alone. Take a look at some of the celebrities who may need to print out a new bracket themselves.

Former FBI director James Comey had Virginia winning the whole thing. Whoops.

I don’t have personalized bracket stationary like @BarackObama but I got the substance (and a smoother shot tbh). pic.twitter.com/QJ8HF4CwDW — James Comey (@Comey) March 14, 2018

Yup, Super Bowl champion Chris Long had Virginia too. Oh boy.

Barack Obama had Michigan State winning the whole thing. Done.

Just because I have more time to watch games doesn’t mean my picks will be better, but here are my brackets this year: https://t.co/ETRchPcZxF pic.twitter.com/gnNXw0Ysxr — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 14, 2018

George Bush had Virginia in the Final Four, but his champion Aggies are still alive!

John McCain had Virginia losing! Unfortunately it was to the team he picked to win the championship, Arizona, which also lost in the first round.

One guy claimed to have called the UMBC upset, but he took things a little too far.

Get yours going again, and you, too, can have the whole first round right.