Updated NCAA Women's Tournament bracket: Final Four set, led by No. 1 UConn

The 2018 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament has reached the Final Four, and the UConn Huskies have their hands full.

That's because UConn, the No. 1 overall seed and in its 11th consecutive Final Four, is staring down two more elite opponents to reclaim the championship -- after needing to beat defending champ South Carolina in the regional finals just to get here.

When games reconvene in Columbus, Ohio, on March 30, all four teams left standing will be No. 1 seeds: UConn (36-0), Mississippi State (36-1), Louisville (36-2) and Notre Dame (33-3). It's the fourth time in history that all four national semifinalists were No. 1 seeds

What we have is the makings of a classic Final Four after plenty of first-weekend upsets that killed your original bracket. So print out a fresh NCAA Women's Tournament bracket by clicking here.