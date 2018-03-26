NCAA Women's Tournament: Updated bracket as Final Four field starts to fill out
Here's your friendly reminder that Connecticut isn't the only No. 1 seed in the women's tourney
The 2018 NCAA Women's Tournament is in full swing, with the Final Four filling out. And no one could argue UConn won't have a challenge in retaking the throne.
If the Huskies get by South Carolina, the 2017 champion and No. 2 seed in their Albany Regional, they'll have to face the winner of Spokane Regional No. 1 seed Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Oregon. And the other two Final Four spots are already filled out by the No. 1 seeds in the Kansas City and Lexington regionals: Mississippi State and Louisville.
What we have is the makings of a classic Final Four after a tournament that fielded plenty of first-weekend upsets ends with only elite teams remaining.
So get your pen out and start filling in your printable NCAA Women's Tournament bracket by clicking here.
