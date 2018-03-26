NCAA Women's Tournament: Updated bracket as Final Four field starts to fill out

The 2018 NCAA Women's Tournament is in full swing, with the Final Four filling out. And no one could argue UConn won't have a challenge in retaking the throne.

If the Huskies get by South Carolina, the 2017 champion and No. 2 seed in their Albany Regional, they'll have to face the winner of Spokane Regional No. 1 seed Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Oregon. And the other two Final Four spots are already filled out by the No. 1 seeds in the Kansas City and Lexington regionals: Mississippi State and Louisville.

What we have is the makings of a classic Final Four after a tournament that fielded plenty of first-weekend upsets ends with only elite teams remaining.

So get your pen out and start filling in your printable NCAA Women's Tournament bracket by clicking here.