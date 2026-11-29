One of the most surprising notable results from the first couple of weeks of this season was Memphis beating Louisville 98-78 two Sundays ago in a contest the Tigers earlier trailed by 18 points.

Crazy game.

That result launched Memphis into the Top 25 And 1 and raised questions about Louisville and the approach its staff took in building the program's latest high-priced roster. It was a rough look in the Cardinals' first real test, and I'm sure third-year coach Pat Kelsey wondered how his team would respond given that, just nine days after that blowout at FedExForum, Louisville would participate in the Players Era 16 and open with an undefeated Texas Tech team that had already beaten the Illinois team that would soon dominate Duke inside Cameron Indoor Stadium. Things could've flipped on the program fast, same way they're doing at rival Kentucky right now.

But they didn't.

Instead, the Cardinals responded with a five-game winning streak that includes victories over Texas Tech, St. John's, Tennessee and Creighton -- and a Players Era 16 Championship. They just recorded four wins in a five-day span over schools in the top 40 at KenPom.com. Simply put, nobody has a better win column through four weeks of the season than Louisville. And that's why the Cardinals are up to No. 3 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

Houston remains No. 1. Florida is still No. 2.

But no team in college basketball had a better past week than the team that calls the KFC Yum! Center home, and it should be quite a scene Tuesday when Louisville hosts Texas in what will be a matchup of top five teams in the Top 25 And 1.

Pat Kelsey's superb Players Era run in Vegas makes Mark Pope's rocky Kentucky tenure look that much worse Matt Norlander

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 11 Louisville 1 Illinois Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Houston Mercy Miller finished with 23 points and four steals in Friday's 77-46 win over Oakland. The Cougars' next game is Sunday against Queens. -- 7-0 2 Florida Rueben Chinyelu finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds in Tuesday's 76-67 win over Milwaukee. The Gators' next game is Tuesday against Duke. -- 7-1 3 Louisville Jackson Shelstad finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 96-89 win over Creighton. The Cardinals' next game is Tuesday against Texas. 11 7-1 4 Illinois Stefan Vaaks finished with 24 points and three rebounds in Friday's 116-76 win over Western Kentucky. The Illini's next game is Friday against UConn. 1 7-1 5 Texas Matas Vokietaitis finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 76-73 win over Saint Mary's. The Longhorns' next game is Tuesday at Louisville. 1 8-0 6 Virginia Sam Lewis finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 83-71 win over Xavier. The Cavaliers' next game is Wednesday against Kentucky. 1 9-0 7 Arizona Motiejus Krivas finished with 31 points and 17 rebounds in Wednesday's 84-73 win over Ole Miss. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against LSU New Orleans. 1 7-1 8 Michigan St. Jeremy Fears finished with 20 points and 10 assists in Thursday's 70-67 win over Arkansas. The Spartans' next game is Wednesday against Minnesota. 1 6-1 9 Kansas Tre White finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Friday's 65-50 win over Villanova. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against Northern Iowa. 1 7-1 10 Vanderbilt Ace Glass finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Friday's 111-56 win over Southern. The Commodores' next game is Wednesday at Notre Dame. 1 8-0 11 Duke John Blackwell finished with 25 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 77-63 win over UConn. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday at Florida. 1 5-2 12 UConn Jayden Ross missed seven of the nine shots he attempted in Wednesday's 77-63 loss to Duke. The Huskies' next game is Monday against Rider. 1 4-2 13 LSU Mo Dioubate finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 95-86 overtime win over SMU. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday against Wake Forest. 1 8-0 14 Memphis Jayden Reid finished with 24 points and six assists in Friday's 86-82 win over Wake Forest. The Tigers' next game is Sunday against Dayton. 1 6-1 15 Texas Tech Darrion Wiliams finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Friday's 78-75 win over San DIego State. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday against Nebraska Omaha. -- 7-1 16 Nebraska Pryce Sandfort finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 101-72 win over Southern. The Cornhuskers' next game is Wednesday against Ohio State. -- 7-0 17 St. John's Tounde Yessoufou finished with 23 points and six steals in Friday's 80-75 win over Iowa State. The Red Storm's next game is Tuesday against Columbia. -- 7-1 18 Tennessee Braedan Lue missed all four shots he attempted in Friday's 84-64 loss to Louisville. The Vols'. next game is Tuesday against Florida State. -- 7-1 19 UCLA Azavier Robinson finished with 23 points and two assists in Friday's 75-63 win over Georgetown. The Bruins' next game is Tuesday against Oregon. -- 7-1 20 Utah St. Mason Falslev finished with 27 points and four assists in Thursday's 78-74 win over USC. The Aggies' next game is Sunday against New Mexico. -- 7-0 21 Gonzaga Isiah Harwell missed four of the five shots he attempted in Friday's 97-89 overtime loss to Creighton. The Zags' next game is Wednesday against Eastern Oregon. 1 5-2 22 Ole Miss Ben Henshall missed eight of the 12 shots he attempted in Wednesday's 84-73 loss to Arizona. The Rebels' next game is Tuesday at Virginia Tech. 1 6-1 23 Indiana Aiden Sherrell finished with 16 points and niner rebounds in Friday'93-57 win over Bowling Green. The Hoosiers' next game is Tuesday against Rutgers. 1 8-0 24 Pittsburgh Baye Ndongo finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds in Thursday's 71-64 win over DePaul. The Panthers' next game is Tuesday at Missouri. 1 8-0 25 BYU Collin Chandler finished with 24 points and six assists in Wednesday's 85-82 win over Providence. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Northwestern. NR 7-1 26 West Virginia Miles Sadler finished with 15 points and seven assists in Friday's 72-59 win over North Carolina. The Mountaineers' next game is Tuesday against Mercyhurst. NR 5-2

In: BYU, West Virginia

Out: Minnesota, Creighton