Upset city: Penn State throttles No. 8 Ohio State as Big Ten race tightens

Ohio State lost its grip on sole possession of first place in the Big Ten on Thursday after a lopsided 79-56 loss to Penn State, thrusting the Buckeyes into a tie with Michigan State for tops in the conference.

Ohio State has just two losses in league play this season -- both at the hands of the Nittany Lions.

Penn State buried the Buckeyes early with its red-hot shooting to take a 24-point lead into halftime, and the magic at Bryce Jordan Center carried the team the rest of the way. The Nittany Lions hit 9 of 20 3-pointers, shot a scorching 48.1 percent from the floor and maintained a firm grip on the pace of the game from tip to buzzer.

Oh, and Flavor Flav, cousin of Penn State's Shep Garner, was on hand to take in all the action. Garner had 13 points and a pair of rebounds.

Even @FlavaFlav is in attendance for tonight's big game to watch his cousin Shep Garner. pic.twitter.com/0sIbZswfz6 — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 16, 2018

As CBS Sports Bracketologist Jerry Palm noted Thursday, the Nittany Lions entered the game lacking in quality wins and needing some help to claw back into the bubble conversation. They did just that in besting a Quadrant 1 Ohio State team to bolster their dossier, moving to 19-9 overall and 9-6 in conference play.

Penn State still has work to do to solidify its standing as an NCAA Tournament team, but it still has plenty of opportunities. Next up on the schedule for the Nittany Lions is a road trip to face a reeling Purdue team that lost its third straight game on Thursday, before finishing the season with Michigan and Nebraska.