URI's Dan Hurley gets emotional as brother Bobby, ASU snag NCAA Tournament bid
Hurley and the Sun Devils were among the last teams to sneak in to the NCAA Tournament field
Rhode Island's loss to Davidson in the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship game on Sunday meant that some bubble team -- such as his brother's Arizona State team -- would be extra nervous about its at-large hopes going into the bracket reveal after Davidson bid thieved its way into the field.
Rams coach Dan Hurley knew the loss could potentially impact his brother's team, too, so when he learned that Bobby Hurley's Sun Devils team had earned an at-large bid, he was overcome with emotion.
Hurley and the Rams lost in the conference title game, but their place was safely secured as they earned a No. 7 seed. His reaction -- that of relief and joy -- was more geared towards realizing the loss didn't ultimately cost his brother a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
Rhode Island will face No. 10 seed Oklahoma on Thursday in the first game of the first round at 12:15 p.m. ET on CBS.
-
Printable 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket
Print out your bracket and fill out your winners now that the tournament field has been an...
-
2018 NCAA Tournament Expert Brackets
Our experts have filled out their brackets so check them out before you fill out yours
-
Midwest Regional: KU has tough rivals
No. 1 seed Kansas received a tough draw with both Michigan State and Kansas in the same re...
-
Optimal NCAA Tournament bracket picks
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times
-
West Regional: Is there a title threat?
Previewing upsets, storylines and more in the West Region of the 2018 NCAA Tournament
-
East Regional: Nova faces elite talent
A talent-rich region has six teams that rationally should expect to make it out of this br...