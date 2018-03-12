URI's Dan Hurley gets emotional as brother Bobby, ASU snag NCAA Tournament bid

Rhode Island's loss to Davidson in the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship game on Sunday meant that some bubble team -- such as his brother's Arizona State team -- would be extra nervous about its at-large hopes going into the bracket reveal after Davidson bid thieved its way into the field.

Rams coach Dan Hurley knew the loss could potentially impact his brother's team, too, so when he learned that Bobby Hurley's Sun Devils team had earned an at-large bid, he was overcome with emotion.

#URI coach Dan Hurley reacts to brother Bobby and Arizona State making the NCAA field. pic.twitter.com/rXvkiBR8k3 — Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) March 11, 2018

Hurley and the Rams lost in the conference title game, but their place was safely secured as they earned a No. 7 seed. His reaction -- that of relief and joy -- was more geared towards realizing the loss didn't ultimately cost his brother a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Rhode Island will face No. 10 seed Oklahoma on Thursday in the first game of the first round at 12:15 p.m. ET on CBS.