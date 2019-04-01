USA Basketball to reportedly gauge Zion Williamson's interest in joining FIBA World Cup team
Williamson could choose to follow in the footsteps of Anthony Davis
USA Basketball is expected to gauge Zion Williamson's interest in playing for the 12-man FIBA World Cup team it will send to China later this summer, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.
Williamson, Duke's freshman sensation, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. To this point, he has not declared for the draft and thus has not acquired representation. Formal discussions about whether he'd be willing to join the team, as Stein reports, likely would not happen until he declares as expected and subsequently hires representation.
The USA Basketball team has acquired a popular up-and-coming college talent for the World Cup previously, when it recruited former Kentucky star and No. 1 overall pick (2012) Anthony Davis to play for the team before he ever played in the NBA. Williamson could follow that same path if he so chooses.
The decision may be one advised by someone other than he and his family, though. By the time the Basketball World Cup begins late this summer, Williamson -- assuming he does in fact declare for the draft as expected -- will have already been drafted by an NBA franchise that may also have an opinion on whether he should play.
The 2019 FIBA World Cup Team will be coached by former NBA head coach Jeff Van Gundy. The event begins on Aug. 31.
