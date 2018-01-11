USC's Andy Enfield calls timeout late in blowout after Colorado's Tad Boyle's snide dig

Colorado coach Tad Boyle reveled in the fact that his Buffaloes team was able to knock off Arizona last week, saying he "absolutely" took a higher level of satisfaction in the win given the Wildcats' recent involvement in the FBI probe into corruption within the sport.

In the same breath, Boyle also made light of Southern California's recruiting boon under Andy Enfield in passing.

So on Wednesday when USC was cruising to a double-digit win over Colorado, Trojans head coach Andy Enfield – whose program was also a subject of the FBI's investigation – made sure Boyle had extra time to think about his comments directed at both Arizona and USC by calling an oddly-timed timeout with 21 seconds remaining in the game up 12 points.

"I just had some things to say to my team," Enfield explained after the game.

Boyle, though, snuffed out the situation immediately and said the "strategic" timeout would not be forgotten.

"I will say this: that was a very strategic timeout from Andy Enfield and I'm not going to forget about it, and neither will our players," said Boyle.

Unnecessary timeouts, blatant shots fired in the media, and now a promise that spiteful timeouts won't be forgotten? Let the petty wars begin.

Unfortunately we have to wait until Feb. 21 to see Colorado and USC face off again, but if Boyle's proven one thing, it's that he's more than willing to speak his mind. Which means we may not have heard the last of this feud.