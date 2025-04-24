USC commit Alijah Arenas was involved in a serious car accident in Los Angeles Thursday morning, according to ESPN. A public information officer confirmed to the outlet that Los Angeles Fire Department officials responded to a call just before 5 a.m. about a Tesla Cybertruck that had crashed into a tree and fire hydrant, and that a fire was involved. Though the LAFD did not identify the person involved, the 18-year-old driver was transported to the hospital and placed in an induced coma but did not suffer broken bones, per ESPN.

Per Los Angeles police, the driver is said to be in "stable" condition.

Arenas, a native of Chatsworth, California, is the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas. The No. 10 prospect in the 2025 class committed to USC and coach Eric Musselman in January after receiving offers from Kentucky, Kansas, Arizona, Louisville and others.

Earlier this month, Arenas played in the McDonald's All American Game, an annual showcase of top high school seniors in basketball. He logged 14 minutes for the West team in a 105-92 win, scoring 11 points.

USC has the No. 9 recruiting class for 2025, with Arenas headlining the group. The Trojans also have seven incoming transfers, led by former Maryland standout Rodney Rice, who committed to USC earlier this week.

CBS Sports will update this story as more information becomes available.