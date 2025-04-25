USC commit Alijah Arenas was involved in a serious car accident in Los Angeles Thursday morning but has come out of his induced coma after showing "significant signs of progress" the last 24 hours, Arenas' family said Friday in a statement.

A public information officer confirmed to ESPN on Thursday that Los Angeles Fire Department officials responded to a call just before 5 a.m. about a Tesla Cybertruck that had crashed into a tree and fire hydrant, and that a fire was involved. Though the LAFD did not identify the person involved, the 18-year-old driver was transported to the hospital and placed in an induced coma but did not suffer broken bones.

Per Los Angeles police, the driver, later identified as Arenas, is in "stable" condition.

"In a powerful and emotional moment, Alijah opened his eyes and was able to write on a piece of paper that he remembered the smoke and asked, "Did anyone get hurt?" Although he remains intubated, this progress marks a critical step forward in his recovery," the family said in a statement Friday. "His mother, Laura Govan, father, Gilbert Arenas, siblings, and family have been by his side every step of the way, holding onto faith and drawing strength from the prayers and love pouring in from around the world."

USC coach Eric Musselman confirmed Arenas' involvement in the crash and offered a statement Thursday asking for prayers for his incoming pupil.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Alijah and his family following this morning's accident," USC coach Eric Musselman wrote in a statement released on social media. "Please keep him, his teammates and friends and the entire Arenas family in your prayers."

TMZ published a video it said it was sent by a resident around 5 a.m. showing Arenas on the ground in a pool of water after the Cybertruck's collision with the fire hydrant.

Arenas, a native of Chatsworth, California, is the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas. The No. 10 prospect in the 2025 class committed to USC and coach Eric Musselman in January after receiving offers from Kentucky, Kansas, Arizona, Louisville and others.

Earlier this month, Arenas played in the McDonald's All American Game, an annual showcase of top high school seniors in basketball. He logged 14 minutes for the West team in a 105-92 win, scoring 11 points.

USC has the No. 9 recruiting class for 2025, with Arenas headlining the group. The Trojans also have seven incoming transfers, led by former Maryland standout Rodney Rice, who committed to USC earlier this week.