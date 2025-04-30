USC basketball recruit Alijah Arenas was released from the hospital on Wednesday and is resting comfortably under close watch just six days after crashing his Tesla Cybertruck into a tree and fire hydrant in Reseda, California, his agency announced on Wednesday.

Arenas was hospitalized after LAPD responded to a call just before 5 a.m. April 24 reporting the crash and resulting fire that caused him to inhale smoke. He was transported to a local hospital and placed in an induced coma.

He came out of the coma on Friday and his family said he was making "significant progress" in his recovery. On Wednesday, his agency said his recovery is "just beginning" but that he remains in high spirits.

"While his journey to full recovery is just beginning, his spirit remains strong, and he is surrounded by love and support," his agency said in part in a release. "The Govan and Arenas family are preparing for the road ahead with faith and determination, committed to nurturing Alijah back to 100%. He remains blessed, resilient, and in high spirits.The family continues to ask for privacy during this time as they focus fully on Alijah's healing and well-being. We thank everyone for the continued prayers, encouragement, and outpouring support."

TMZ published a video last week it said it was sent by a resident around 5 a.m. showing Arenas on the ground in a pool of water after the Cybertruck's collision with the fire hydrant.

Arenas, a native of Chatsworth, California, is the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas. The No. 10 prospect in the 2025 class committed to USC and coach Eric Musselman in January after receiving offers from Kentucky, Kansas, Arizona, Louisville and others.

Earlier in April just weeks before the crash, Arenas played in the McDonald's All American Game, an annual showcase of top high school seniors in basketball. He logged 14 minutes for the West team in a 105-92 win, scoring 11 points.

USC has the No. 9 recruiting class for 2025, with Arenas headlining the group. The Trojans also have seven incoming transfers, led by former Maryland standout Rodney Rice, who committed to USC earlier this week.