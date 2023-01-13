USC freshman center Vince Iwuchukwu made his collegiate debut Thursday night after receiving medical clearanceprior to the Trojans' 68-61 win against Colorado. He finished 0 for 2 from the floor in five minutes of action, but it was a monumental occasion after Iwuchukwu's future in basketball came into question over the summer when the top-30 prospect collapsed because of heart failure during a workout.

Iwuchukwu was rushed to a Los Angeles area hospital following his on-court collapse and remained hospitalized for days following the incident. In the aftermath of Iwuchukwu's medical episode, which was first reported by CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, USC withheld the 7-footer from basketball-related activities until medical experts could determine his future in the sport. Finally, as USC prepared for its 17th game of the season against the Buffaloes, Iwuchukwu received clearance for game action.

Iwuchukwu was was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 28 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class by 247Sports and considered a five-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. Initially, he was expected to be the latest in a long line of highly touted big men to star for the Trojans under 10th-year coach Andy Enfield.

But given the severity of what he went through over the summer, suiting up at all marked a major milestone for Iwuchukwu. The Trojans are now 12-5 (4-2 Pac-12) after the win, and Iwuchukwu's role should presumably only increase as he gets acclimated to the college game after a long layoff.

As a prospect, he was regarded as a "family raw and mechanical big man" according to 247Sports recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins. "The confidence, energy, and love for the game are there but once the game slows down for him, we could see Iwuchukwu transform into an elite high major center down the road," Jenkins wrote during Iwuchukwu's recruitment.