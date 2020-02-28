USC freshman Onyeka Okongwu hits incredibly deep buzzer-beater before halftime vs. Arizona
It was Okongwu's first made 3-pointer all season.
Southern California big man Onyeka Okongwu hit his first career 3-pointer Thursday night in dramatic fashion, draining a shot from three-quarter court at the buzzer as his Trojans extended their lead to five points over Arizona just before halftime in L.A. Okongwu was 0 of 3 from beyond the 3-point arc this season before gathering a rebound before the break and launching off one foot to go off the glass.
Oh, and it looked like he did it all despite some obvious contact in the heave, too.
Here's another angle, because, well, who doesn't want to see that again? (OK, sorry, Arizona fans. Look away real quick.)
Okongwu is a first-round prospect currently ranked No. 9 on my top-50 Big Board for the 2020 NBA Draft, with his impressive impact as a low post scorer and rim protector projecting to transition him seamlessly to the NBA level. There are skeptics of Okongwu because he's not a traditional floor-spacing big man -- he rarely takes 3s and even more rarely makes them -- but this highlight reel heave will do his 3-point percentage some good as he prepares for the NBA. Maybe his other attempts this season simply weren't from a long-enough distance.
