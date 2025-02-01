Who's Playing

Michigan State Spartans @ USC Trojans

Current Records: Michigan State 18-2, USC 12-8

How To Watch

What to Know

USC will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Galen Center. The Trojans are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77 points per game this season.

Last Monday, USC came up short against UCLA and fell 82-76.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Rashaun Agee, who went 8 for 12 en route to 21 points plus five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four). Another player making a difference was Saint Thomas, who had 13 points along with eight rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, Michigan State came tearing into Tuesday's contest with 12 straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They blew past the Golden Gophers 73-51. The Spartans have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 19 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Carson Cooper, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and 11 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Rutgers on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Jase Richardson, who earned six points along with eight assists.

USC's defeat dropped their record down to 12-8. As for Michigan State, their win was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 18-2.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: USC has been crazy accurate this season, having made 48.2% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Michigan State struggles in that department as they've nailed 47.4% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

USC came up short against Michigan State in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 72-62. Will USC have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Michigan State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against USC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Michigan State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.