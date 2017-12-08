USC Trojans vs Oklahoma Sooners odds: College basketball picks from proven model
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Trojans vs. Sooners game 10,000 times
The second annual Basketball Hall of Fame Classic tips-off Friday night as the USC Trojans and Oklahoma Sooners battle on the hardwood at the Staples Center (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2). Oklahoma is a one-point favorite after they originally opened as one-point underdogs.
The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 164.5, down 1.5 points from an open of 166.
In an early-season battle on the hardwood where both teams are still finding their chemistry, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
This model would have won over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pools in football last season and had an incredible record on A-rated picks during the 2016-17 college basketball season. Anybody who followed those picks returned over $6,500 on $100 bets.
Now, it's simulated USC-Oklahoma 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.
One we can tell you: The projection model points to Under 165 hitting in 64 percent of simulations, a very strong number. The Trojans are only allowing opponents to score an average of 67.7 points per game, so hop on the Under.
The model also has a strong pick for which side of the spread you should back on in this nationally-televised college basketball game.
Oklahoma has been the stronger team so far this season with a 6-1 record. Its only loss came against Arkansas, but since that loss the Sooners have steadied the ship with three straight double-digit wins.
Oklahoma freshman Trae Young, who leads the nation in scoring with 28.7 points per game, is the catalyst for an Oklahoma offense that features three players averaging double-digit points per game.
But that doesn't mean the Sooners will cover a one-point spread in a game against a ranked opponent.
The Trojans started the season 4-0, but have lost their last two games by an average of 16.5 points. They'll also have the advantage of playing the Sooners in their own back yard.
And the Trojans are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games, while the Sooners are just 1-4 against the spread over their last five.
Will Oklahoma cover as slight favorites against a ranked opponent? Or will the Trojans get back on track and pull off the upset? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick for USC-Oklahoma, all from the model that has absolutely crushed the sports book in college basketball last season, and find out.
